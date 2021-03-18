Those who travel on Route 23 in Scott County have likely noticed a road construction project in the Moccasin Gap area between Gate City and Weber City.
Crews have been working since September of last year to improve access and safety along that section of the highway. The total cost for the project is $7.1 million, including $2.6 million in construction costs.
What can motorists expect?
Todd Bolling, area construction engineer at VDOT, said the project has been coming along well so far. Work has been divided into four phases:
• Phase One: A permanent right lane closure on Route 23 southbound will facilitate widening and allow workers to install a new drainage system.
• Phase Two: A permanent northbound right lane closure will be in place on Route 23 while improvements at the Route 619 (Filter Plant Road) intersection are underway, as well as construction of a park and ride lot.
• Phase Three: A closure of the passing lane in each direction will allow crews to reconstruct a new median.
• Phase Four: Temporary lane closures will be put in place due to paving.
Bolling said workers have combined the first two phases and are now working on both simultaneously. Phase Three is expected to begin in a month or two, Bolling said, and the project is scheduled to be completed in late September.
“The first phase, the excavation there is done, and the paving has been completed,” Bolling said. “Phase Two was relocation of Route 619, that intersection, and construction of the park and ride lot. The contractor is currently working on the park and ride lot now; they’ve been drilling foundations for the parking lot lighting.”
Traffic backups were an issue last fall, Bolling said, but those issues have now improved.
“Southbound 23, we have the right lane closed,” Bolling said. “When the project first started, we had issues with people at the stoplight. Where you turn to go to Kane Street, people were backing up in the left lane there, and we were having some pretty bad backups through there. People now have started utilizing the right lane there at the stoplight. I haven’t seen any issues with traffic here in the last few months; it’s been flowing very well.”
Bolling added that a slide occurred on the mountainside during excavation, and a geologist is looking at the situation now. The slide has not delayed the completion date for the project, he said.
“There was a little extra impact there to the project budget,” Bolling said, “but it’s not going to be real significant.”
Why was the project needed?
Michelle Earl, communications manager for VDOT’s Bristol district, said safety improvements were needed on that stretch of roadway due to the frequency of accidents at the crossovers.
“There were six crossovers along that section of Route 23 that had no turn lanes, so we closed those in October 2018 to improve safety,” Earl said. “Those were just temporary traffic control measures. This project will make them more permanent. … Since we closed those crossovers in 2018, accidents decreased over 90%.”