NORTON — Organizers for the Oct. 2 Women’s March for Reproductive Rights say the event has a broader focus than abortion rights.
Roberta Thacker-Oliver, coordinator for the Norton march, said she expects as many as 100 people for the event at Norton City Park on Virginia Avenue, part of a nationwide Women’s March for Reproductive Rights.
“This is to let the courts know that we are not going to let them roll back women’s rights to make decisions about their reproductive health,” Thacker-Oliver said Friday. “This is not a pro-abortion rally. It is about protecting women’s reproductive rights. Everyone should have a choice.”
The march starts with a rally at the park. Assembly is at 10 a.m., with speakers at 11 a.m. followed by a march along Park Avenue.
Information and directions to the Norton event and marches across the region can be found online at womensmarch.com.
