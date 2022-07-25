A woman is now a K-9 unit dog handler for the first time in the Kingsport Police Department’s history.
Kingsport police announced Monday that Carrie Phillips has been designated as a K-9 handler. Her partner is Whiskee.
They join three other K-9 teams in the police department and have been assigned to the patrol division’s 4th Platoon.
This is the first time that a female has been picked for the team since the K-9 unit’s inception in 1969, the release stated. The police department’s K-9 team is also the second oldest in Tennessee.
Phillips came to the police department in September 2020. Before that, she served as a corrections officer for the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office.
After her training, she was assigned to the patrol division. In February, she applied to be a handler and was selected, the release stated.
The Kingsport Police Department then began the search for Phillips’ partner and reached out to Logan Haus Kennels in Lewisburg, West Virginia. The kennel is known for being a well-respected, high-caliber breeder and trainer of military and police K-9s.
Phillips and other K-9 officers went to West Virginia, where they found Whiskee and brought the 2-year-old Belgian Malinois back to Kingsport.
The press release stated that Whiskee was “completely green,” so both the dog and Phillips went through an intensive eight-week in-house K-9 training school under the tutelage of Kingsport’s veteran K-9 handlers.
On June 17, Phillips and Whiskee were officially certified through the National Narcotic Detector Dog Association at the Blount County Regional Law Enforcement Training Academy in Maryville.
Police said Whiskee is a certified “dual purpose” K-9 and can conduct general patrol work as well as drug detection.
