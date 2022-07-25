Carrie Phillips

Kingsport Police Officer Carrie Phillips and her K-9, Whiskee.

 CLIFF HIGHTOWER/Kingsport Times-News

A woman is now a K-9 unit dog handler for the first time in the Kingsport Police Department’s history.

Kingsport police announced Monday that Carrie Phillips has been designated as a K-9 handler. Her partner is Whiskee.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video