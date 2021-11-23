NORTON — City police have identified a woman found dead in downtown Norton Monday.
Norton Police Investigator Bucky Culbertson said city resident Lindsey Kayla Allen, 30, was found by a passerby along Park Avenue. While the body is still at the Roanoke state medical examiner’s office, Culbertson said no evidence of foul play has been found.
Donna Baird said Tuesday that Allen — her daughter — left a young daughter and son.
“She lost her father,” Baird said. “She loved her kids, she was easygoing and she loved the outdoors.”
Baird said Allen had lived in Norton her entire life and was the baby of six children.
“She had a tender heart toward everyone,” said Baird.
“I’ll cherish her until I leave this Earth.”
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the Norton Police Department at (276) 679-1211.