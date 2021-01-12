A driver died at the scene of early-morning crash Monday on Interstate 81 in Washington County, Va., according the a relase from the Virginia State Police, which included the following details:
• At 1:18 a.m. Monday (Jan. 11), Virginia State Police responded to a crash on Interstate 81 near the 19 mile marker.
• A 2006 Mazda that had been traveling north on I-81 ran off the left side of the road and struck the guardrail. It came to a stop across the inside northbound lane.
• Two tractor-trailers were traveling in the outside northbound lane and as the front tractor-trailer began to slow down, the second one, a 2018 Peterbuilt 567, moved into the left lane to pass and struck the disabled 2006 Mazda.
• The driver of the Mazda, Bridget D. Widener, 36, of Glade Springs, Va., died at the scene.
• The driver of the tractor-trailer, a 76 year old Bristol, Va. man, was uninjured.
• The crash remained under investigation when the VSP released this update just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.