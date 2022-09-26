featured Woman dies after tree strikes SUV during storm From staff reports Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Sep 26, 2022 19 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A 51-year-old Kingsport woman died Sunday after a tree fell on her car.Sullivan County Sheriff’s Capt. Andy Seabolt said Monday that Kingsport resident Laura Castle died around 6:36 p.m. after a tree fell on her 2005 Jeep Liberty. Seabolt said a thunderstorm with heavy rains and winds was crossing the area around the time Castle was driving on Shady View Road near the intersection of West Pond Springs Road.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Recommended Videos Trending Recipe Video Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Andy Seabolt Road Meteorology Military Tree Castle Kingsport Sullivan County Suv Cliff Hightower Reporter Author email Follow Cliff Hightower Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you ON AIR