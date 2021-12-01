WISE — Jurors on Tuesday heard four witnesses describe what they encountered the day of a 2018 inmate death at Wallens Ridge State Prison.
None of the testimony about the May 18, 2018, killing of Donald Gary in his cell involved witnesses to the incident, as three corrections officers and a Virginia Department of Corrections investigator all testified what happened after inmate William Saunders asked a guard to get a supervisor.
Saunders, 52, is being tried on one count each of capital murder and strangulation for Gary’s death.
The 14-member jury panel — 13 whites and one Black — heard opening arguments Tuesday morning, with co-prosecutor Suzanne Kerney-Quillen calling the case a simple matter of Saunders meeting the legal elements of capital murder and strangulation.
Defense attorney Walt Rivers countered in his opening statement that Saunders committed an act of self-defense. Rivers showed the jurors a slide of a page from Gary’s Department of Corrections file that classified him as a “very high risk” for violent behavior with 15 DOC charges for “assaultive behavior.”
Rivers said he will introduce testimony that Gary also consumed illicit alcohol while a prisoner. Rivers added that a toxicology report in conjunction with his autopsy showed Gary had a blood alcohol level as high as 0.188%, or twice the legal limit for impairment.
Both Rivers and Kerney-Quillen said Saunders told officers after the incident that he killed Gary.
Wallens Ridge Corrections Officer Timothy Cheek testified he was doing a security check of cells in the C building’s pod six upper floor when he saw Saunders standing at his cell door.
Cheek said Saunders told him he needed to see a supervisor. Cheek said he had a limited view of Gary lying on the cell floor with his feet propped up on the lower bunk.
Cheek said he could not recognize Saunders in the courtroom after three years.
As Kerney-Quillen showed overhead security camera footage from the day Gary’s body was found, Cheek pointed out for jurors how he was checking cells before he reached Sanders and Gary’s cell. Prisoners heading to outdoor recreation time filed out the first-floor pod doors in the video, and Saunders was visible through the cell door.
Cheek said he called for Sgt. McArthur Ferguson to come to the cell, after which he handcuffed Saunders and took him to the pod’s first floor.
Ferguson verified Cheek’s testimony and told how he arrived to find Gary lying on the cell floor before he called shift commander Lt. Roland Cochran.
Cochran testified that he had done a security check the morning of the incident and a prisoner count less than an hour before the incident, where he saw Saunders and Gary standing in the cell. He said he saw no apparent issue between the two cellmates, with Gary wearing a white T-shirt.
Cochran replied to Ferguson’s call around 1:18 p.m. that day, he said, and tried to get a pulse and resuscitate Gary. He said he had to remove a pair of pants from around Gary’s neck to try and find a pulse before starting CPR with Ferguson’s help. At that time, he added, Gary’s T-shirt had red stains across it.
After seeing no signs of Gary breathing, Cochran said he called a code blue and prison medical staff arrived with a portable defibrillator, but the device’s scanning feature would not allow a shock. Gary was taken by gurney to the prison medical area and then to Lonesome Pine Hospital, where he was pronounced dead around 1:45 p.m.
Saunders was also taken to the prison medical area. Cochran said he was told that Gary had died and that he heard Saunders say that he killed him.
Cochran testified that he did not interview Saunders but did describe Saunders’ statement in a supplement to his overall incident report.
On cross-examination by Rivers, Cochran said he did not smell alcohol in the cell. Asked if he had known about Gary, Cochran said, “He never gave anybody any problems.”
Scott County Sheriff’s Investigator Jason Wood, who was a Department of Corrections investigator at the time of Gary’s death, testified that he got a call shortly after Gary’s death. After telling prison staff to seal the cell, he went to Lonesome Pine Hospital with another investigator to photograph the body.
Wood said he and the agent found a small skin break above Gary’s right eye and a red substance on his face below the right eye. Gary’s T-shirt had three small tears and red stains around the collar, shoulders and chest area.
Asked later by Rivers if any of the swabs of red substances on Gary or from the cell had been tested, Wood said no.
Wood said he and another agent interviewed Saunders at a prison medical exam room. Saunders refused to sign a paper that he understood his Miranda rights but did answer questions, he said. The interview and a June 6 interview with Saunders were not recorded because of DOC policy at the time not requiring it.
Wood testified that Saunders said, “Give me the death penalty. I accept it. Tell the prosecutors to give me the death penalty.”
Wood later said he talked with two Wallens Ridge prison counselors who said they were not aware of any problems with Gary. He said a woman identifying herself as Gary’s sister called him about a letter she received from Gary stating that he was trying to get moved out of his cell.
Attempts to get a copy of the letter were unsuccessful, Wood added.
Saunders said Gary attacked him while he was exercising, Wood testified, and that Saunders choked Gary with a pair of prison pants to bring him under control. Details of that encounter changed between the May 18 and June 6 interviews after Wood said he confronted him with autopsy report information about the severity of Gary’s injuries.
Rivers tried to show Wood a copy of Gary’s DOC charge sheet, drawing objection from Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III. Circuit Court Judge John Kilgore released the jury until Wednesday before hearing the objection.
Slemp argued that the charge sheet — including offenses from 1982 to 2017 — had no connection to the killing in “time, place and circumstance” and could act as a smear against Gary’s character.
Defense attorney Greg Kallen argued that Virginia Supreme Court Rules of Evidence do not provide a time limit for considering offenses as a matter of character.
“As far as acts of violence, they go to character,” Kallen added.
Kilgore advised the defense and prosecution to go over the charge sheet to agree which of Gary’s prior offenses can be raised before the jury Wednesday.