POUND — Tuesday’s special called Pound Town Council meeting didn’t happen.
Town residents who turned out for the meeting were greeted by a locked Town Hall front door and a sign saying the mayor was in quarantine.
The meeting was supposed to follow an Aug. 17 regular meeting that also did not happen because of a lack of a quorum following council member Marley Green’s resignation earlier in the month and member Clifton Cauthorne’s absence for family reasons.
The door sign said Tuesday’s agenda was supposed to include the appointment of a vice mayor and to update authorized officials to sign town checks. No date was specified for a follow-up meeting.
Green was the second council member to depart this summer, following a Wise County Circuit Court substitute judge’s ruling that interim member Susan Downs-Freeman was improperly appointed by a tie-breaking vote by Mayor Stacey Carson.
Carson, Downs-Freeman, Green, Cauthorne and the town face a $2.48 million breach-of-contract lawsuit filed in March and amended in August by former Town Attorney and former part-time police officer Tim McAfee.
Carson also faces a mayoral removal petition action filed in December after a 44-signatory petition was filed with Wise County Circuit Court. Scott County interim Commonwealth’s Attorney Dan Fellhauer — appointed as special prosecutor in the action after Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III recused himself — said Tuesday that no trial date has been set for the petition.