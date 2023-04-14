WISE — The replacement for a lynching remembrance marker stolen in Wise County will be at a more secure, county-owned site.
The Board of Supervisors heard opposing viewpoints Thursday on the marker that recounts the 1920 lynching of Dave Hurst in the Kent Junction area. An elderly white woman accused Hurst of assaulting her, and a lynch mob abducted him from the county jail and lynched him before he could stand trial.
The original marker, funded by the Alabama Equal Justice Initiative in coordination with the Wise County Community Remembrance Project, was placed and dedicated in September 2022 near the lynching site but was discovered missing from its pole in November.
Remembrance Project member Ray Moore thanked the board for considering allowing the replacement Hurst marker to be placed in a fenced area at the former Appalachia Elementary School a few miles from the original site.
Moore said he understood that Mountain Empire Community College was cooperating with the county on a possible relocation. He also invited to board to attend the Saturday, April 22 noon dedication of another marker chronicling the 1902 lynching of boarding house operator Wiley Guynn before he could face a charge of allegedly assaulting a white girl.
Wise County School Board member and attorney Stephanie Kern criticized the AES site proposal, reading from a prepared two-page statement. She called for the new Hurst marker to be placed at its original site with security via solar-powered light, alarm and motion-sensing camera.
Claiming that the Unites States was “a nation established on Judeo-Christian Principals (sic),” Kern said, “The subject matter of this monument will be utilized in quick order to promote the motives of Critical Race Theory (and) the current Nationwide, and oft times Worldwide attack on our founding documents.”
Kern said the marker, “a constant reminder of wrongs of others,” would add to the “emotional turmoil” of area residents facing a declining coal industry.
“However, the Deconstruction of the United States is the goal of powers behind the scenes,” Kern claimed. “It matters not that children and innocent bystanders of all races, creeds and ages will be emotional or physical casualties.”
Using a phrase from the September marker dedication, Kern said, “ ‘Reveal to heal’ ”, perhaps. But dwell on to demoralize and deconstruct, we dare not.”
Kern on Tuesday was one of two school board members thanked by a group of county residents for being willing to consider anti-racism training after school board member Rosiland McAmis in February admitted to appearing in blackface in a photograph.
Supervisor Steve Bates later moved to table a proposed county ordinance blocking any more commemorative markers on county property or facilities and was seconded by Supervisor James Lawson. The board then voted unanimously to locate the Hurst marker at the AES site.