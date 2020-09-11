WISE — The Wise County Board of Supervisors gave its guidance to County Administrator Mike Hatfield on Thursday on a planned Social Services building.
The latest version of the project now includes a possible $5 million bond for what was estimated in August to be as much as $10 million to build the facility on the site of a to-be-demolished J.J. Kelly High School.
The board, during its Aug. 13 meeting, heard from bond advisor firm Davenport and Co. that current national economic conditions made it favorable to borrow $9-10 million for construction of the planned facility. Various estimates reviewed by the board since the spring of 2019 have included renovation of the Kelly building for between $10-20 million and construction of a new building in the $8-10 million range.
While the board took no formal vote, Supervisor Chairman John Schoolcraft asked his seven fellow board members if they agreed to have Hatfield prepare to set up $5 million in bond funding for the project. District 4 Supervisor Robby Robbins Jr. held off on support for the $5 million, citing concerns that Dominion Energy might close its Virginia City Energy Center plant over concerns of state calls for cuts in power plant carbon emissions and fossil fuel use in the next 25 years.
“If the election goes like it might, Dominion could end up leaving,” Robbins said. “I think they could leave in two to three years.”
District 3 Supervisor J.H. Rivers said he would support a $5 million bond to build the facility but “based on figures, this building is going to cost $8.8 million and that gives me heartburn.”
District 4 Supervisor James Lawson, who also said he could support a $5 million bond, questioned recent project estimates following earlier estimates for a $10 million renovation instead of demolishing J.J. Kelly and starting fresh on the same site. Lawson said the board needs to look at ways to bring businesses and jobs into the county to boost tax revenue and to consider pay-as-you-go approaches for projects like the Social Services building.
Lawson also questioned the choices between the Kelly site and what was revealed to be a proposal to purchase the Cavalier Housing site in Wise. That site, consisting of rental apartments and undeveloped parts of the former Wise Appalachian Regional Hospital, could have cost between $3.5 and 4 million to turn into social services facility, he said, and could have provided more square footage.
Lawson said he had spoken with a contractor who had handled other county projects to get the $3.5 - $4 million figure, when questioned on his numbers by District 1 supervisor Fred A. Luntsford Jr. Lawson also questioned the wisdom of building a new structure because of construction material and work price increases in the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic.
Lawson asked Hatfield about other outstanding bond debt for landfill construction and school consolidation construction. Hatfield said annual interest and/or principal payments will be increasing on some bonds in the next few years.
Wise business owner Thomas Kennedy, who had negotiated with the county to sell it the Cavalier Housing site, spoke during public comment to ask if it was a good idea for the county to take on additional debt during the current state and national economic situation and put that debt burden on businesses and residences.
Hatfield also asked the board for guidance on how to design and build the facility. Hatfield and County Attorney Karen Mullins explained that, while the county could take the standard approach of bidding out design and construction services in separate contracts, state law also allows a construction manager- at-risk option. Hatfield said that would allow the county to select an architect and contract with a construction firm to work with the architect on the design to work out design and construction issues before the project began. The contractor would then subcontract out the site preparation and construction phases while being allowed to perform no more than 10% of the project work itself.
Hatfield said the manager-at-risk approach would allow the county to set up fixed costs for each phase, with the construction manager ensuring that those costs are met or assuming any overruns. Having the architect and construction manager work together on the design would lessen the need for change orders during the project and shorten construction time by as much as six to eight months.
Hatfield said that a county selection committee had reviewed design proposals by Wise engineering firm Thompson & Litton and a team of Lane Engineering and ATS Engineering. Thompson & Litton was the preference and recommendation of the committee, he said.
Responding to concerns by supervisors about whether the project costs could be cut to approach a $5 million bond debt, Thompson & Litton vice president Richard Houchins said, “There are two things you can cut, square footage and quality.”
Lawson asked Hatfield to see if Social Services could extend its current lease for the former Sykes building in the Lonesome Pine Technology Park. Hatfield said a year’s extension could be possible, adding that a long-term lease could face difficulty since the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority holds the mortgage on that site and might find business prospects to locate there.