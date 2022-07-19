Wise County tractor-trailer crash leaves driver injured From staff reports Jul 19, 2022 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save St. PAUL — The Virginia State Police is investigating what caused a tractor-trailer to overturn in Wise County on Monday.According to State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller, the furniture- carrying truck and trailer overturned on Alternate Route 58 somewhere in Wise County at 12:52 a.m.More from sheriff’s officeThe Wise County Sheriff’s Office narrowed the wreck location to near the Carfax Road/State Road 657 intersection with Route 58.The Sheriff’s Office Facebook page said the truck overturned in the Route 58 median, blocking traffic in all four lanes.About the driverGeller said the truck driver, name and age unavailable, was taken to Norton Community Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.Recommended Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags State Police Truck Tractor-trailer Trailer Highway Transports Motor Vehicle Corinne Geller Road Carrying Sheriff Recommended for you Trending Recipe Video ON AIR