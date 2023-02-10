WISE — The Wise County Board of Supervisors started planning for its 2023-24 budget process with two matters on Thursday — car taxes and blighted buildings.

Board members agreed that personal property tax levels for used cars should be lowered, and they agreed with Coeburn resident Joanna Ogden that building codes need enforcement in areas with deteriorating properties.

