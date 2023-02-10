WISE — The Wise County Board of Supervisors started planning for its 2023-24 budget process with two matters on Thursday — car taxes and blighted buildings.
Board members agreed that personal property tax levels for used cars should be lowered, and they agreed with Coeburn resident Joanna Ogden that building codes need enforcement in areas with deteriorating properties.
District 1 Supervisor Fred Luntsford Jr. said he had discussed the car tax issue earlier with county Commissioner of Revenue Doug Mullins, Jr., citing a proposal to ask the board to cut the tax for used cars by assessing their value at 15 to 20% below the J.D. Power and Associates car value guide.
Luntsford said Mullins had indicated car values would come down nationwide in the next year and that Mullins could have some figures within 45 days regarding car market values as national car production increases.
“Last year created a heavy tax burden on our residents,” Luntsford said, calling the increase in personal property tax a windfall for the county.
County Administrator Mike Hatfield said he had also talked with Mullins about gathering some preliminary car tax data for the board’s first budget committee meeting in March.
During the meeting’s public comment period, Ogden said she was speaking on behalf of her parents who were trying to sell their home in the Riverview section of Coeburn.
Ogden said the neighborhood has gained the nickname “Riverhood” because of crime and deteriorated trailers and manufactured housing in that area. Despite her parents’ upkeep of their home, she said three attempts to sell the house failed because buyers said they were concerned about the condition of the trailer parks surrounding them.
“Their home is now priced below market value,” Ogden said.
Ogden said that, from her tours overseas in the Air Force, parts of the Riverview section looked like conditions in some developing countries.
“No one should have to live in that kind of squalor,” Ogden told the board.
County Building Official James McElrath said he works with towns in the county to enforce building codes and has seen conditions in the Riverview section. He and Hatfield said bringing those issues to court slowed during the COVID-19 pandemic and associated court slowdown and is just starting to open for such cases.
McElrath said he now is handling 89 such cases countywide.
Board chair J.H. Rivers said the board needs to appoint an action committee to go through county codes to organize what can be done in building code issues and for the board to strengthen those regulations.
Rivers told Ogden that the issue will be on the agenda of topics when the board meets Thursday, Feb. 16 at the Windward office complex at the Lonesome Pine Technology Park. That meeting — open to the public — will run from 2 to 6 p.m.