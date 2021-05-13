WISE — A month after tabling a request to place a lynching remembrance marker on the county courthouse grounds, the Wise County Board of Supervisors voted to approve placing the marker — 11 miles from the courthouse.
The board included the marker resolution in a block of consent agenda actions, approved on a 7-0 vote at Thursday’s regular meeting. The resolution commits the county to helping fund the marker.
Preston Mitchell, co-chair of the Wise County Community Remembrance Project, and project committee member Ray Moore asked the board in public comment before the vote to consider the new version of the marker after another county resident called to reject the idea.
Before Mitchell spoke, resident Walter Crouse told the board it should reject the placement of a lynching marker. Crouse also called for a stop to teaching from the New York Times’ 1619 Project on the history of American slavery and racism.
“We can be extremely proud of our country while acknowledging its shortcomings,” Mitchell said. “These conversations, I contend, make us stronger as a country.”
Mitchell asked the board to remember Virginia General Assembly House Resolution 655, passed in 2019, which passed unanimously in both houses, as a recognition of lynching’s part in the state’s history. The resolution also called for state agencies to help identify appropriate sites for locating markers with the help of the Alabama-based Equal Justice Initiative.
The Wise County project has worked with EJI on setting a marker in remembrance of three early-20th century lynchings in the county. The marker approved Thursday would represent the Nov. 12, 1920, lynching of Dave Hurst.
According to research by the Remembrance Project and UVA Wise faculty and students, an elderly white woman living near the Kent Junction area between Norton and Appalachia waved down a train crew to say that a black man assaulted her at her home. The crew followed the man that the woman identified as her attacker, and Hurst found himself in jail in Wise.
Two days later, about 75 men took Hurst from the jail, and he was taken by automobile back to Kent Junction, where he was hung by a logging chain from a coal tipple. Two men were eventually tried and convicted for Hurst’s lynching. One of the men, Shayler Tate, was the first Virginia white man convicted for lynching. Both men were pardoned after serving half of their three- and two-year sentences.
Moore asked the board to remember the final line of the Pledge of Allegiance.
“Liberty and justice for all is what we should be working for,” Moore said.
The marker will be located at the intersection of Kent Junction and Dunbar roads, near where Hurst’s body was left after he was hanged. Mitchell said the marker will include an account of Hurst’s death.
The Community Remembrance Project is also working with Coeburn town officials on a proposed marker about the 1902 lynching of Wiley Guynn in the town’s Bondtown section. The Historical Society of the Pound, working with the Project, has obtained a state historical marker for placement later this year at the site of the 1927 lynching of Leonard Wood on the Virginia-Kentucky state line.