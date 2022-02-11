WISE — Restaurants and stores serving prepared meals and alcoholic beverages outside Wise County’s six incorporated towns will be paying a tax on those items starting July 1.
The Wise County Board of Supervisors on Thursday approved the 6% tax of gross sales of meals and beverages after a public hearing that drew no comment on the issue.
County Administrator Mike Hatfield told the board that the ordinance would apply to restaurants and stores serving meals in the county but not in the corporation limits of Pound, Wise, Big Stone Gap, Appalachia, Coeburn or St. Paul.
All of the towns assess their own meals tax of 7% except St. Paul, which charges 6%, Hatfield said. The tax would not apply to:
• Vending machine sales
• Employee cafeterias in industrial plans
• Boardinghouses that do not accommodate transient persons
• Meals provided to restaurant employees as part of their compensation
• The first three fundraising events held annually by volunteer fire and emergency service agencies, charitable, religious and nonprofit organizations’ fundraising activities
• Meals served by churches to their members
• Meals at schools and colleges for staff and students
• Meals for patients at health care facilities or extended care facilities
• Shelters, addiction facilities or homes for the aged or infirm
• Meals for residents at age-restricted residential facilities
• Sellers at roadside stands or farmers markets with annual food sales income no more than $2,500.
Asked by board members about anticipated revenue from the tax, Hatfield said he had no firm projections. Lee County, which has instituted a meals and beverage tax, is seeing approximately $50,000 to $60,000 in annual revenue, he added.
The board also voted to allow its localities to offer real estate tax abatements as incentives to rehabilitate, renovate or replace existing residential or commercial structures. Under the ordinance, residential commercial buildings have to be at least 26 years old and improvements increase the assessed value by at least 50%.
Board members all gave condolences to the recent death of county Industrial Development Authority Executive Director Carl Snodgrass. Supervisor Chair J.H. Rivers said the IDA board has appointed Economic Development Supervisor Brian Falin as interim IDA director.