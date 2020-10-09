WISE — After more than a year of shifting plans to build new quarters for the Wise County Social Services Department, the county Board of Supervisors designated funds for the project and for future school system consolidation debt as an economic development fund.
The board’s action also means that Social Services’ temporary 19-month home in the Lonesome Pine Technology Park will become, in the words of District Three Supervisor J.H. Rivers, “a temporary permanent location.”
Rivers was the lone no vote in a 7-1 board decision to change a $9 million fund for covering bond debt from the county’s 2007 consolidation of high schools and a fund based on two cents of the county’s estate tax rate for a new county offices building into a fund for economic development efforts including incentives for prospective businesses.
“I think it’s a cushion we need to keep, Rivers said, citing remaining bond debt on the school consolidation as well as future cost hikes when the county does build the Social Services facility.
Rivers said that Social Services’ current home in the former Sykes Enterprises building in the Technology Park is not a central location for county residents and is not an appropriate use for the Technology Park.
District Four Supervisor James Lawson said converting the two funds into an economic development fund could serve as an investment in bringing new businesses and tax revenue to the county.
“It gives us the ability to tell our (economic development) team to go out and be aggressive,” Lawson said.
Supervisor Vice Chair Steve Bates said the funds could be used for economic development or still be available if needed for bond debt or capital projects.
“The reason we were looking at this was not for free spending of money,” County Administrator Mike Hatfield said. “It’s something we could use as a marketing tool.”
Hatfield said various factors have come into play in recent weeks regarding the Sykes site. The Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority, which holds the mortgage on the Sykes site, is willing to consider allowing Social Services to stay in the building despite mortgage requirements for its use for technology purposes, he said.
The Wise County Industrial Development Authority is also willing to allow Social Services and the county to continue leasing the building indefinitely, Hatfield said, and turning the building’s open-floor cubicle configuration into separate offices could be covered mostly by federal CARES Act funding. That construction would cost an estimated $1.5 million, he said, but the cost to the county after CARES funding would be about $25,000.
CARES funding would also cover about 34% of the county’s lease payments, Hatfield said.
Later in the meeting, the board voted unanimously to allow Hatfield to use $100,000 from the new fund for a development prospect and to use up to $200,000 to upgrade the Technology Park’s status under Virginia Economic Development Partnership guidelines from a tier 2 to tier 4 industrial park.
Hatfield said the status upgrade involves a variety of actions including upgraded geotechnical studies, evaluations of utility infrastructure in the park and a consultant study reviewing how fast sites can be developed for prospective businesses.
Rivers said after the votes that he supports economic development efforts despite his concerns over the two funds, and that he supported the two requests from the new fund.