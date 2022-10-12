Wise Primary School solar power

Wise Primary School now has a working solar power array covering much of its roof. Officials say the array — expected to be fully operational by the end of October — will offset as much as 45% of its electricity usage.

 Mike Still/Kingsport Times News

WISE — Wise Primary School now has a new meaning to its name.

The Solar Workgroup of Southwest Virginia hosted a ribbon cutting on Tuesday for a solar panel array covering several hundred square feet of the school’s roof.

