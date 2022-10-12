WISE — Wise Primary School now has a new meaning to its name.
The Solar Workgroup of Southwest Virginia hosted a ribbon cutting on Tuesday for a solar panel array covering several hundred square feet of the school’s roof.
The project, the first of its kind in Southwest Virginia, according to officials from project manager Secure Futures Inc., is now operating on a testing basis but should become fully operational by the end of October.
In a presentation in the school’s gymnasium on Tuesday, area residents and officials from Secure Futures, Wise County Public Schools, Virginia Department of Energy, Mountain Empire Community College, GOT Electric, Southern Environmental Law Center and advocacy group Appalachian Voices joined in a presentation about the events leading to the county school system’s decision to use solar power at the school.
“We set a goal for installations on schools and government buildings as the best way the public could see what’s going on,” said Adam Wells, Appalachian Voices’ regional Community and Economic Development director.
Matt McFadden of Secure Futures said the Wise Primary solar project demonstrates the need for any solar power project to encourage community buy-in to such projects. That encouragement includes working to show the benefits — economic, technological and workforce training — of solar energy installations.
Retired Wise County Schools Superintendent Greg Mullins — under whose term the Wise project was approved — said the division started looking at solar power about seven years ago but held back because of costs at the time. The school system did maintain contact with organizations involved in solar power development after that, he said, and committed to a project with Secure Futures about two years ago.
Besides the potential of almost $8 million in cost savings for the estimated 25-year life of the installation, Mullins said the Wise Primary installation provided technical and career training for student interns involved in the installation.
“The (Workgroup) has been an excellent partner,” Mullins said.
MECC Technology Dean Matt Rose said projects like the Wise installation help create a new workforce demand with good paying jobs for the region.
“It’s easier for me to get someone in a program if I can show them the career and opportunities on the other side,” said Rose.
As homeowners’ demand for solar power systems grows, Rose said, that helps create a sales, installation and maintenance economy with good paying jobs for area workers.
Josh Kraybill of GOT Electric — the project’s contractor — said solar power installations will help consumers manage electricity costs as the industry sets a long-term course.
“The solar industry is booming now,” Kraybill said, comparing it to the demand for employees in the nursing field.
“It’s not going to dry up,” Kraybill added.
Appalachian Voices Legislative Director Chelsea Barnes said another key to recent growth on solar projects was two changes in state law: allowing net metering for solar installations on schools and government buildings and legalizing power purchase agreements in Southwest Virginia.
Net metering involves crediting a solar installation owner to get credit on utility bills for electricity produced by them. Power purchase agreements allow solar power producers to sell their excess production back to utilities.
Barnes credited Virginia House Majority Leader Terry Kilgore, R-Gate City, and other state legislators with pushing for legislative changes permitting the metering and PPAs.
According to Secure Futures, the school’s solar array will help offset up to 45% of the school’s energy usage.