WISE — The Wise County School Board has called an emergency meeting for Friday in reaction to Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s executive order prohibiting mandated mask wearing in schools.
The board will meet at 6:30 p.m. at the board meeting room on Lake Street. According to an agenda released Thursday, the board will go into closed session — with no reason given under Virginia meeting law — before a public discussion of Executive Order Two and board action.
Youngkin’s executive order, issued Saturday after his inauguration, requires the state health commissioner to end an order by his predecessor, Ralph Northam, requiring mask wearing in public schools.
Several Virginia school districts have signaled their opposition to Youngkin’s measure in recent days. According to a Newsweek article this week, Youngkin sends one of his sons to a Bethesda, Maryland, prep school that mandates mask wearing by students.
The Wise County school system has followed the Northam administration mandate and the 2021 state law requiring masks to be worn.