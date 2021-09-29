WISE — Two Tazewell, Virginia, police officers have been cleared of use-of-force issues by a Wise County prosecutor brought in as a special prosecutor.
Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III said on Tuesday that Tazewell Police Sgt. M. Steele and Officer J. Stevenson were cleared after he and Virginia State Police investigators reviewed an Aug. 11 incident involving Anthony Scott Fuller.
Witnesses, body camera footage and other evidence indicates that Fuller allegedly threatened a customer and caused a disturbance in a town business before leaving, Slemp said.
After the two officers found him in his pickup, Fuller allegedly refused to identify himself and then tried to get back into the truck.
After the officers tried to get Fuller away from the vehicle, they warned him multiple times before tazing him.
Fuller allegedly charged the officers and took Steele’s taser and pen before stabbing Steele in his hand with the pen.
Finally, the officers, a civilian, a state prison worker and two Tazewell County deputies brought Fuller under control.
Slemp said drug tests showed Fuller had methamphetamine, marijuana and alcohol in his system.
Police also found a machete and throwing hatchets in Fuller’s truck and a switchblade in his pants pocket.
Fuller faces 10 charges in connection with the incident including assault on law enforcement personnel, carrying a concealed weapon, obstruction or resistance by force, disorderly conduct and traffic violations.
Slemp said body camera footage of the incident would not be released since it was part of the evidence in Fuller’s pending charges.
“It was Fuller’s actions, by refusing to comply with police orders, manipulating the knife in his pants pocket, and continuing to lean into the vehicle where he had weapons stored, together with his disorderly conduct at the public business and threats to customers which necessitated the officers’ actions,” Slemp said. “Therefore, I conclude that these officers acted appropriately and in accordance with the law of our Commonwealth. I further conclude that it was because of their decisive action that day, training and experience, and excellent use of good judgment that innocent lives were not put in danger by the suspect’s erratic behavior.”