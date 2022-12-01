APPALACHIA — Difficulty in removing asbestos at the former Appalachia High School main classroom building leaves one decision on its fate.
Wise County Administrator Mike Hatfield said Monday that a contractor’s report showed that performing asbestos removal from the main school building would be impractical because of the amount of the material in the structure.
Results for cost estimates to demolish the building and adjacent auditorium or leave them in place and closed to the public should be ready in a few days, Hatfield added. With either option, he said, keeping the campus’ gym, the Dawghouse football fieldhouse, and the football field for community and school system use still appears feasible.
The town of Appalachia had been leasing the school complex as a community center since 2015 but closed the main building for use this fall.
The Appalachia High School Alumni Association has been making plans to commemorate the school on Jan. 7. The event will include renaming the Dawghouse as Turner’s Field House in honor of Coach Tom Turner, who led the Bulldogs to five state football championships. The day will include an alumni gathering and alumni basketball games.
The alumni group will also conduct a fundraising drive with admission to the basketball games, according to the association’s Facebook page. The money will go toward renovation of the field house and gym.
Hatfield said he hopes to present information on the building assessment to the county board of supervisors at its December meeting.