WISE — An ongoing effort to educate the public about three early 20th century lynchings in Wise County has gotten the go-ahead to plan placement of a memorial marker.
Members of the Wise County Community Remembrance Project met Monday to discuss the next steps for finding a location for the marker after the Montgomery, Alabama-based Equal Justice Initiative recently gave the project permission and a funding commitment to place a historical marker in remembrance of three Black men lynched in the county: Wiley Guinn in 1902, Dave Hurst in 1920, and Leonard Wood in 1927.
Project coordinators Preston Mitchell and Tom Costa have worked with local teachers, churches and students for more than two years to research the history surrounding the mob lynchings as part of EJI’s national Community Remembrance Project. The national project works with communities seeking to build reconciliation and educate the public about racial violence and the impact of lynchings on America.
Guinn, who ran a boarding house near Coeburn, was shot by a mob after being accused of assaulting a 12-year-old white girl — a situation aggravated because of community tensions over another Black man who had been arrested for the death of a white mine company treasurer after a dispute over a shorted paycheck. The mob seized Guinn from a police officer before lynching him.
Hurst was hanged from a coal tipple between Appalachia and Norton after a mob seized him from the county jail. An elderly white woman had accused him of assaulting her.
Wood had been arrested for the killing of a white mine foreman in Kentucky. A mob from Virginia broke into the Jenkins, Kentucky, jail, brought him to a reviewing stand built for the opening of a highway linking the two states a few days earlier and shot him and burned his body.
Mitchell said the circumstances behind the three men’s arrests may have varied, but their fates after their arrests are the center of the Community Remembrance Project’s work.
“This is about justice denied,” Mitchell said.
Costa, chair of the history department of the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, said the marker is not the Wise County group’s only goal.
“The stories of the three Wise County lynchings are compelling,” Costa said. “We can work with the schools to develop lesson plans to introduce the concepts of lynching.”
Part of that effort would include forming a committee to work with teachers, Costa said, and Mitchell said the Virginia Standards of Learning history curriculum includes a provision for covering racism issues. Costa said teaching about the lynchings also fits into the broader, ongoing national debate on racism in the country.
“You could make this a whole unit in the classroom,” Mitchell said, “but schools only have about 80 days to teach from Columbus to Donald Trump.”
Project steering committee member Mose Beaty, representing Chestnut Grove Baptist Church in Norton, said the lynchings can also fit into observing Black History Month in the county because of the direct local impact. Beaty said memorialization of the lynchings also has a strong tie to Norton because of county Sheriff A.J.P. Corder, who headed off a second of two attempts to lynch another Black man in Norton days after Hurst had been taken from his jail and hanged.
Beaty added that newspaper owner Bruce Crawford, who had reported on and editorialized against Wood’s lynching, had run his Crawford’s Weekly newspaper a few blocks away from Corder’s stand against a mob of 600.
Costa said that he and UVA-Wise senior Zoe Crihfield — one of three students Costa has supervised in a research project on the Wise County lynchings — will be published as the authors of a chapter in a book on Virginia lynchings edited by James Madison University professor and racial violence researcher Gianluca De Fazio. The students’ work was featured in a 2019 essay on De Fazio’s research website: https://sites.jmu.edu/valynchings/three-lynchings-in-wise-county/.
Costa said that another effort to memorialize the Wood lynching could come together this week, when a Virginia Department of Historical Resources committee meets to decide on approval of a state historical road marker at the 1927 lynching site near Pound and at the state line.
Mitchell said the state marker effort has drawn strong support from the Historical Society of The Pound, including a commitment of money.
“They are onboard,” Mitchell said. “They want this story told. That gives me great hope.”