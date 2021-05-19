WISE — Wise County’s government has unveiled a new website for public use.
The new website is the result of many months of effort and dedication from Wise County officials and staff to enhance user experience and deliver improved access to county information and resources on a digital platform. A top to bottom redesign and reorganization process has resulted in a clean, engaging and intuitive website for all audiences.
New and improved features of the website include a user account and notification system, an interactive calendar function, a county and community news and events center, and much more. Additionally, the new site provides direct links to the recently upgraded county tax payment portal and the new GIS platform.
Users can explore and familiarize themselves with the new website at https://www.wisecounty.org.