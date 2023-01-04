Wise County Jail demolition

Crews will start demolishing the former Wise County Jail Wednesday. The project will take about a month.

 Mike Still/Kingsport Times News

WISE — A change to Wise’s Main Street begins Wednesday when crews start demolishing the former Wise County Jail.

Wise County Administrator Mike Hatfield said Tuesday that Dillener, Pennsylvania, contractor SAFECO Services has brought equipment to the jail site — next to the county courthouse — before starting work.

