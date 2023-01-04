WISE — A change to Wise’s Main Street begins Wednesday when crews start demolishing the former Wise County Jail.
Wise County Administrator Mike Hatfield said Tuesday that Dillener, Pennsylvania, contractor SAFECO Services has brought equipment to the jail site — next to the county courthouse — before starting work.
The jail marks the third demolition SAFECO has handled for the county under an $847,000 contract since 2022, when the former Pound and J.J. Kelly high schools and stadiums were brought down. Hatfield said the contractor finished the Kelly demolition Tuesday with final site cleanup.
The five-decade-old jail ceased operations in 2005 when the county joined the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail Authority and started sending prisoners to the Duffield Regional Jail. County dispatch operations continued at the Wise site until 2011, when the county’s Justice Center opened.
The jail demolition will not cause any traffic blockage along Main Street, Hatfield said, but Nottingham Avenue between Main Street and the courthouse parking lot entrance will be blocked during the estimated one-month project.
A fourth demolition project will start in about two weeks, Hatfield said, when SAFECO crews will start asbestos demolition at the Appalachia High School classroom and auditorium buildings. That project, approved by the Wise County Board of Supervisors in December, is a $376,000 addition to the original SAFECO contract.
The county contracted for a feasibility study in October to see if the entire AHS campus could be renovated. Asbestos issues in the main school building and auditorium led to a recommendation to keep the school gym, Dawg House athletic fieldhouse and football field for community and school practice use.