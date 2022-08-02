Flood relief - Donations at Central High School

Central High School chorale teacher Alyssa Shell is shown with some of the relief items donated for Wise County Schools’ ‘Stuff-a-Bus’ collection to help residents affected by flash flooding in Letcher County, Kentucky. Donations for the ‘Stuff-a-Bus’ effort are being accepted through Wednesday afternoon.

 Mike Still/Kingsport Times News

WISE — Workers continued to get vehicle access back to homes and assess overall damage from Thursday’s flooding, even as two agencies began gathering aid for people and groups hit by heavier flooding in neighboring Southeast Kentucky.

Wise County Emergency Services Coordinator Jessica Swiney said Monday that about 15 homes in the Pound, Wise and Coeburn areas still had no vehicular access after floodwaters caused washouts or debris blockage. That number represented a decrease from Sunday, she said.

