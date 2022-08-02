Central High School chorale teacher Alyssa Shell is shown with some of the relief items donated for Wise County Schools’ ‘Stuff-a-Bus’ collection to help residents affected by flash flooding in Letcher County, Kentucky. Donations for the ‘Stuff-a-Bus’ effort are being accepted through Wednesday afternoon.
WISE — Workers continued to get vehicle access back to homes and assess overall damage from Thursday’s flooding, even as two agencies began gathering aid for people and groups hit by heavier flooding in neighboring Southeast Kentucky.
Wise County Emergency Services Coordinator Jessica Swiney said Monday that about 15 homes in the Pound, Wise and Coeburn areas still had no vehicular access after floodwaters caused washouts or debris blockage. That number represented a decrease from Sunday, she said.
“It’s our priority to get people to be able to go back to work,” Swiney said.
County residents needing help with home cleanup can call the Southwest Virginia Flooding Home Cleanup Hotline at (276) 258-0029 through Aug. 19.
State road crews were still clearing debris and repairing road surfaces, Virginia Department of Transportation Bristol District spokesperson Michelle Earl said on Monday. Route 630 in the Almira community north of Pound had been restored to temporary one-lane access by Monday after floodwater washed away sections of pavement.
VDOT crews are still assessing when 630 can be reopened to normal traffic, Earl said.
Several other blocked roads in the county had been returned to single-lane or full traffic by Monday.
Wise County Schools and the Wise County Sheriff’s Office started efforts to help Letcher County, Kentucky, residents after heavy flooding damaged several homes and businesses in the Whitesburg area since Thursday.
Sheriff Grant Kilgore said he sent one patrol vehicle to the Letcher County Sheriff’s Department over the weekend after seeing a request for help on that department’s social media page.
“After we saw the posts, I talked with Chief Deputy Russell Cyphers and County Administrator Mike Hatfield about what we could do to help,” said Kilgore. “We had one used vehicle that was about to be put up for sale, and we sent that to Letcher County. We’re working with the county administrator’s office on the administrative process to see if we can donate other vehicles.”
“They’re neighbors, they’re in a bad situation and we want to help them,” Kilgore said.
Wise County Schools Superintendent Mike Goforth said principals and teachers are helping organize a “Stuff-a-Bus” effort to send donated cleaning supplies and packaged food to Letcher County by Wednesday.
“Patrick Damron, one of our coaches at Eastside High, is from Whitesburg and still has family there,” Goforth said. “He’s in a good position to hear from people there about what they need.”
Goforth said anyone wanting to donate to “Stuff-a-Bus” can bring the following items to Union, Central or Eastside high schools:
• Bottled water
• Brooms
• Mops
• Buckets
• Disinfectants
• Prepackaged food that does not need refrigeration, heating or can openers, such as: pudding cups, crackers, juice boxes, Vienna sausages and breakfast bars
• Plastic ware
• Cleaners and detergents
Donors can bring items through Wednesday, from 8 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., to the following sites: Eastside High’s gymnasium; Union High’s cafeteria or Central High’s chorus room.
Goforth said plans call for sending the donated supplies starting at 5 p.m. on Wednesday.
For more information on how to make donations, call:
• Eastside – (276) 395-3389
• Union – (276) 523-1290
• Central (276) 328-8015
