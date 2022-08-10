WISE — Fire and emergency services are not a burden but a necessity for Wise County, several department leaders came to tell the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday.
Leaders from the Coeburn, Wise, Big Stone Gap, St. Paul, Appalachia, Sandy Ridge and Norton fire departments and rescue squads from Norton and Big Stone Gap showed up to express concerns about a July 13 letter from County Administrator Mike Hatfield.
The letter, sent by Hatfield to emergency services departments in the Wise County Fire and Rescue Association, issued conditions for departments to meet by Aug. 10 before receiving county funds. Agencies were to provide:
• Fiscal accounts balances and income reports
• Lists of outstanding checks and bills
• Individuals’ payrolls and hours worked
• Numbers of volunteers
• Call information, including type, en route times and incident totals
• Income received from calls
The letter referred to requests by the departments for the county to increase its annual funding per agency from $28,000 to $50,000 annually.
“While the County acknowledges the importance of these units,” the letter stated, “it puts a financial burden on the County that ultimately rests on our citizens.”
Hatfield and Board of Supervisors Chair J.H. Rivers apologized to the departments during Tuesday’s non-voting workshop meeting. Hatfield said that the word “burden” was used in an accounting context and not meant to be derogatory to emergency services.
Hatfield said the letter was given to the supervisors to review before it was sent, although Rivers said he did not recall seeing it until afterward.
Hatfield said he and the board sought more accountability in a situation where county money was being spent. He added that the letter’s intent came from discussions with Norton City and Rescue Squad officials about how they reconciled a situation a few years ago when the city squad was experiencing financial difficulties.
“We want every unit in this room to succeed in the future,” Hatfield said, adding that the county’s population is shrinking and revenues flattening.
“They are not a burden,” Supervisor Randy Carter — also a board representative on the county Emergency Services Committee — said of the departments. “I knew we had a serious situation and the letter prompted it.”
Carter said the letter’s demands would have meant additional administrative work for departments already short-staffed and under financial strain.
County Fire and Recuse Association President Jack Mullins said the association already collects monthly data from member units that would provide major information, and Rivers said he had envisioned a simpler form of the letter’s information request.
Several chiefs said they don’t have the accounting and administrative resources to meet the letter’s requirements, and Rivers recommended that the letter’s provisions be deferred until September so the county and departments can discuss alternatives.
Big Stone Gap Fire Chief Billy Chandler said departments already face several financial challenges including rising fuel costs, retention of paid fire and medical personnel, buying and maintaining firefighting equipment that meets state and federal standards, retaining paid personnel and recruiting volunteers.
Coeburn Fire Chief Clinton Hawkins and other department officials said that training and certification costs are also climbing, with volunteers and paid staff often leaving for better paying positions after completing training.
Many chiefs said grants are becoming harder to get to meet equipment needs, and bingo fundraisers are a common way to cover basic operating costs.
“You get departments in this county running bingo just to keep the lights on,” said Chandler.
Valley Fire Chief Carlos Bush Jr. said a recent department bingo game made just enough money to meet the department’s monthly payroll.
Bush said three of his department’s members cost the department about $1,000 each for additional training, and each of them will pay $300 each out-of-pocket for recertification testing.
Chandler said a recent situation where Appalachia Fire and Rescue was about to cut back some fire and rescue service because of funding problems would have put additional strain on neighboring departments and slowed response times to fire or medical calls.
“If there’s a call in Appalachia, the response needs to be in Appalachia,” said Chandler.
Chandler and Appalachia Fire and Rescue Chief Robert Anderson Jr. joined other chiefs in recommending a joint county-emergency services approach to applying for equipment grants to increase the odds of meeting several departments’ needs together.