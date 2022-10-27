WISE — Eddie Buchanan is applying the same sort of observation and experimentation that built his industrial pump business to another field — literally.
At his Blacktree Ranch horse farm just outside Wise, Buchanan has worked to raise a series of national and world championship Appaloosa mares and stallions with the help of Harry Garner. While hay is part of the staple for winter feed for horses and other livestock, Buchanan said he has looked for hay with a protein content higher that grass hay.
Phil Meeks, the Virginia Cooperative Extension Agent for Wise County, said alfalfa — a leafy food and ground cover crop for livestock — fit Buchanan’s needs except for one thing.
“Typically, it’s not even a crop that grows in Wise County because you need deep soil that’s not very acidic,” Meeks said. “You find it grows well in much of Lee County, but to grow it here it definitely has to be a labor of love.”
Buchanan has put a lot of labor into his alfalfa field.
“You have to have land with good drainage and soil with the right pH levels,” Buchanan said as he inspected the field behind his house. “It takes some time to plant alfalfa and have it develop the root structure it needs before you can really start to harvest it.”
What attracted Buchanan to growing alfalfa was its protein content compared to grass hay — 20% or more compared to similar volumes of grass hay.
“You can get protein levels of 10, 14, up to 18% in grass hay,” Meeks said, adding that samples of Buchanan’s alfalfa have tested as high as 22.7%
Recent years have not been good for grass hay production, Buchanan said. Once he decided to try growing alfalfa a few years ago, Buchanan said he started reading all the literature he could find in magazines and other publications.
“If I found someone who was growing it, I’d figure out which time zone they were in and call them when they were likely to be home,” Buchanan said. “Some folks wondered if I was serious about it but, once I convinced them I was, they usually would talk about how they did it and I’d take notes.”
Buchanan found that alfalfa needs to be grown on land with good drainage. Level or low land in Wise County combined with the shallower topsoil levels there were not going to work, but he said he found that some former mine sites had good slopes and drainage.
Lowering the soil acidity was the next step for Buchanan’s field — also a former mine site — and that meant adding lime to the soil.
“Some people use powdered lime, but that can run off in a good rain or blow away,” Buchanan said. “We use lime gravel, because it stays in place and releases into the soil over time.”
Other lessons, said Buchanan, have included using mowers with sickle blades instead of disc blades to cut alfalfa at harvest to make it easier to harvest and bale it while keeping a good moisture content.
Preparing the land for planting in the spring means adequate soil aeration, and Buchanan built an aeration drum with spikes to install on his farm equipment and get good penetration when preparing his field.
While farmers may get three cuttings of hay during growing season, Buchanan said he can get five cuttings of alfalfa in the same period.
Meeks said Buchanan’s efforts to raise alfalfa hay to feed his championship winners is part of a broader effort by individuals and agencies to find new products to boost the area’s agricultural economy. Specialty farming of grains through Project Thoroughbred — a joint effort by the LENOWISCO Planning District and InvestSWVA to encourage farmers to raise grain crops — goes toward meeting a regional and nationwide demand from brewers.
In Wise County, Meeks added, some growers have tried to preserve and boost the county’s heritage of apple orchards while others have started operations such as syrup production.
“You have to weigh the time invested against the benefit,” Meeks said, “but Eddie has put in the effort.”
“I’m glad to share whatever I’ve learned, and I’ve still got a lot to learn,” Buchanan said.