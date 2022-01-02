A winter storm warning will begin later today for this region, according to the National Weather Service in Morristown.
When: The warning will begin at 11 p.m. tonight and run through 10 a.m. tomorrow.
What: Heavy snow is expected, with total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches.
Where: Portions of East Tennessee and Southwest Virginia are included.
Impacts: Plan on slippery road conditions and low visibility in heavy bursts of snow. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
Preparation: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 511.