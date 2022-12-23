Christmas in Kingsport slowly wrapped up this week as the winners of Christmas trees in downtown Kingsport were announced.
For one last time, it even snowed in Glen Bruce Park. Christmas trees adorned Glen Bruce and Centennial parks throughout the month of September.
“We had high expectations, but it even exceeded those,” Alderman James Phillips, a volunteer for the Christmas tree lightings, said.
This is Kingsport partnered with Downtown Kingsport Association and Visit Kingsport to provide the trees throughout the month, which were sponsored by individuals and organizations. Each tree was decorated in its own unique way.
A large Christmas tree stood in the Glen Bruce Park, along with the gazebo adorned in lights. In Centennial Park, a large globe of lights, surrounded by Christmas trees greeted visitors for picture taking opportunities.
“It looked like a Hallmark movie,” Alderwoman Betsy Cooper, another volunteer for the event, said.
The creation of the Christmas trees in the parks began last year when Phillips and Cooper came up with the idea. Last year, there were 30 trees.
This year, there were 100 in the parks.
“With a year’s planning, we were able to go from 30 trees to 100 trees,” Phillips said.
Cooper agreed.
“It seemed like everything just meshed together this year,” she said.
But there will be more to come.
Phillips said they are looking at creating a sustainable Christmas program through This is Kingsport and DKA to keep the trees coming each year.
He said they want to continue it each year and grow it each year.
Phillips made one promise for next year.
“We will definitely be bringing the snow machines back,” he said.
Winners for the downtown Christmas trees lights were:
Overall Best Tree: Kingsport Fire Department
Overall Most Outrageous: Burk IT
Glen Bruce Honorable Mention: Town & Country Realty
Glen Bruce Most Creative: Kingsport Planning Department