ROGERSVILLE — A glass pane fell out of one of the four window units in the steeple of Hawkins County’s 184-year-old courthouse but miraculously didn’t break or hit anyone.
Instead, it stuck in the ground, but the event revealed to county leaders that the window frames and sashes in the historic steeple are rotting and in need of replacement.
On Monday, the County Commission’s Public Buildings Committee (PBC) agreed to advertise for bids to replace the wood frames around all four of the steeple window units.
“We’re lucky that it didn’t break,” said PBC Chairman Rick Brewer. “We’re lucky that it didn’t hit somebody. But that’s a problem that we’re going to have to do ASAP.”
Luke Smith from Woodsmith Customs inspected the steeple and said it would cost about $18,000 to remove all four windows and replace the wood frames and sash to maintain their historic appearance.
The committee agreed to have Smith draft the bid specs, and if Smith doesn’t win the bid he’ll receive $350 for his time. Smith said if he does win the bid he’ll throw in the specs for free.
Smith told the committee he estimated a cost of $4,500 per window unit. If the jams are rotten, that cost would go up.
“All windows up there are in disrepair,” Smith said. “The one adjacent to the pane that fell out has got boards screwed to it, and all of them have pieces that have fallen off. I wish we could have been up there 10 years ago. We probably could have repaired the windows, but not now.”
Smith added, “You’re probably looking at about $18,000 for all four windows to be rebuilt, replicated back to the exact way that the windows look now.”
Of all the glass in those four windows, Smith noted only one pane is cracked and will probably have to be replaced. That will probably be only about $40.
“There’s no guarantee if we take the windows out, they may all break,” Smith said. “The goal would be to try to do it as meticulous as possible to save all the windows. We’re not going to be able to find that exact glass any more. We can find something similar.”
Smith noted, “The reason these windows are in bad shape is they can’t be maintained. No one can get up to them. You can paint the inside all you want, but the exterior isn’t readily available.”
Smith said he would rebuild the windows with an African mahogany that has natural oils in it that are decay and bug resistant. He would seal the wood with epoxy that has fiberglass woven in, much like a boat seal. Then he would finish it with one coat of primer and two coats of exterior paint.
The new windows will also be rebuilt so that they can be removed from inside the steeple for future painting and other maintenance.