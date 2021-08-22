KINGSPORT — Wind Ridge Estates is probably not your typical Kingsport neighborhood.
It’s rather young with about 50 homes and only one way in and one way out. Most notable is the ethnic breakdown of its residents, with roughly one-third of the households being foreign-born immigrants, according to the homeowner’s association.
The most recent count has seven Indian families living in Wind Ridge, three Chinese and one Egyptian, Moroccan, Iranian and Vietnamese. It’s a statistic residents of this Model City melting pot are rather proud of.
“I think we feel, as immigrants, very safe here,” said Natu Patel, who has lived in Wind Ridge with his wife for the past 16 years. “Kingsport is a wonderful place to live and raise a family, this neighborhood in particular. We all look after each other and we feel comfortable and safe here.”
Patel came to the United States as a student from India in 1962, earning a master’s degree in industrial management from the University of Tennessee. Over the years, he’s worked for Ford Motor Company and AFG, started a small IT company and then worked for Texas Instruments in Johnson City. He retired in 1993, but he continues to live in Kingsport and be engaged in the community.
Recently, Patel reached out to the Times News to share the word about Wind Ridge, its diversity and how folks feel about living in the neighborhood.
COMING TO AMERICA
Bin Wang and his wife, Xiaoli Xue, moved to the United States from China more than 20 years ago. At that time, the couple were both college teachers in China, but Wang wanted to pursue a Ph.D. in chemical physics at Kent State University.
After graduating, Wang began working at Eastman in research and development and has been with the company for 16 years. Their son, now 30, works for Microsoft as a software engineer and lives in Seattle. Wang and his wife are both 57 and have lived in Wind Ridge since 2006. The couple said they find the neighborhood to be rather enjoyable with plenty of friendly neighbors.
“It’s close to the main road. ... It’s a good place to walk and it’s a diversified neighborhood. People are very friendly,” Xue said. “We feel safer here than in a big city.”
And when the couple mention a big city, where they came from in China was an area with roughly 130 million people. After being in Kingsport these past 15 years, Wang and Xue said they prefer the small town life.
“Now when we go back to China, there’s too many people. It’s too crowded,” Xue said.
Before the pandemic, Wang and Xue would go back to China about once a year to visit family, with the trip taking anywhere between 30 to 40 hours to complete. Now, it’s been two years since they’ve been to China.
The hardest part about living in America has been the language barrier, learning and understanding the various idioms and slang terms, Wang said. The couple also said they attend a Chinese church in Johnson City at times and participate in gatherings sponsored by a Chinese association in the Tri-Cities.
Though he’s not ready to retire, Wang said Kingsport is the perfect place to do so.
“Some people like Florida, but we like it here. No hurricanes, no tornadoes and the people in Kingsport have been very welcoming,” he said. “Everyone is very nice to each other.”
IT’S A FAMILY AFFAIR
Twenty-four-year-old Meshva Patel has lived in the United States 11 years, previously living in Crossville, Tennessee, and Johnson City before moving to Kingsport. She attends East Tennessee State University and is studying to be a dentist.
She’s lived in Wind Ridge for about four months with her parents, her grandparents and her uncle. These living arrangements might sound odd to some, but for Meshva, it’s not unusual at all. In fact, Indian children often live with their parents until they marry.
And when relatives visit, they typically stay with family members, sometimes up to three months at a time if the journey was long, Patel said.
“It’s normal for Indian families to live together. Sometimes 12 to 20 people would be living in one house. It’s common,” Patel said. “We don’t need permission to stay with our parents, and when relatives come over, they don’t stay at a hotel, even if the house is really small.”
Patel moved from Crossville to Johnson City to attend ETSU, but the move was tough on her mother, she said, who couldn’t stand to be so far away from her. So, Patel’s parents decided to move closer and they chose Kingsport.
The Model City is a bit busier than Crossville, but still a quiet city, Patel said, offering entertainment, food, shopping and more. And as for living in Wind Ridge, the experience has been great.
“I love it so far,” Patel said without hesitation. “I don’t have to be worried about my grandparents. If we had an emergency we could go to somebody’s door and ask for help. Even if they’re on a walk, I don’t worry about them getting lost. The neighborhood is safe.”
Since living in America, Patel has been back to India three times to visit family. The trip typically takes 24 hours, with the shortest one being 19. The visits last at least a month, if not longer. And just like with Bin and Xiaoli, learning the language was the toughest part of coming to America, at least for Patel’s parents.
“(The neighborhood) has been very welcoming. Some people came up to us and gave us donuts, cake and flowers. ... It was very heartwarming,” Patel said. “It felt so good to be welcomed to a community we had no idea about. We just felt at home.”
NEIGHBOR TO NEIGHBOR
Greg and Tracy Kiser lived in Wind Ridge for about 16 years before moving to the Edinburgh neighborhood last September. The couple lived next to Natu, served on the neighborhood commission for a time and over the years the two families became friends.
“It’s a good neighborhood and it’s always been diverse,” Tracy said. “I think it’s unique for Kingsport because there’s such a variety of different nationalities living there, while the rest of Kingsport is less diverse.”
It’s this diversity that drew Tom Shipley and Joan Zimmerman to move to Wind Ridge back in 2017.
The couple were art teachers in the Sullivan County school system for decades, with Joan also being a counselor for 13 years of her tenure. Tom and Joan specifically chose Wind Ridge for its location and its diversity. The couple have an adopted son who is Navajo and two granddaughters who are Navajo and Zuni.
“With the whole atmosphere of the United States, we felt like anything we could do to be more inclusive we should do. There shouldn’t be this tension in the world today,” Joan said. “We wanted our grandchildren to realize they’re not the only little brown faces running around.”
Last year the Wind Ridge neighborhood was planning to hold an international picnic of sorts with families coming together for fellowship, while bringing traditional foods from their home country for their neighbors to enjoy.
Unfortunately, the pandemic put those plans on hold. Joan said she hopes the neighborhood will eventually hold the picnic.
“(Our grandchildren’s) culture and heritage are just as important as everyone else. We just feel like that’s important for them to grow up in a world that’s kinder,” Joan said. “Every race has something to offer, we’re all created by God and we should all be treated the same.”