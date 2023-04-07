Suzanne Barrett Justis

Suzanne Barrett Justis poses in front of one of her paintings. She will be leading a class at the Carousel Carvers Studio in May.

 Contributed photo

KINGSPORT — International master wildlife artist Suzanne Barrett Justis will soon teach how to paint wildlife. With a twist. She is teaching how to paint the hunter and the hunted.

A three-day workshop titled “Predator & Prey” will take place May 19-21 at the Carousel Carvers Studio, 350 Clinchfield St., in downtown Kingsport, according to a city news release.

