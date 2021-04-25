Fourteen months ago, the LENOWISCO Planning District and Scott County Telephone developed a plan to help the district’s 16 towns and single city provide downtown Wi-Fi connections for tourists and visitors.
Then came COVID-19, and the project became one of several emergency measures to get students connected as Gov. Ralph Northam ordered a halt to in-person school and higher education classes in March 2020.
In the second spring of the pandemic, LENOWISCO Executive Director Duane Miller is watching the downtown Wi-Fi project start to include its original mission along with its unintentional educational role.
Thanks to the Virginia Coalfield Coalition, revenue was available from a state surcharge on attachments to cell towers.
With $58,000 of VCC funding, LENOWISCO planners began working with SCT in February 2020 to install Wi-Fi nodes for wireless service in the immediate downtown areas of towns in Lee, Scott and Wise counties and Norton.
Additionally, SCT provides the wireless service and monitors signal issues under the plan, which aimed to give downtown visitors free and reliable web access so they could look for restaurants, businesses and other destination information.
“This was funded before anyone knew what COVID-19 was,” Miller said. “We started to install nodes and equipment in February, and then it became a place for school-age kids to play catchup.”
Background
LENOWISCO and the neighboring Cumberland Plateau and Mount Rogers planning districts encompass the 13 counties and three cities of far Southwest Virginia. According to a 2019 Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development study done with the three districts, broadband connectivity across the region has faced five major issues, which Miller said still affect residents and businesses:
• Many rural areas away from major highway and fiber trunk line corridors lack “last-mile” fiber connections, with many service providers not having extended service lines from those main corridors.
• In high population density areas, broadband service often comes with unaffordable prices, low-quality service and lack of competition.
• Some areas lack the basics: cable TV and/or reliable landline service.
• Many areas of the region have spotty cellular service — sometimes still on 3G — with no comprehensive solution to solve the problem.
• Residents in the more rural areas may tolerate the lack of coverage, but visitors and prospective investors who expect better services do not and take their business elsewhere.
The Scott County Telephone/LENOWISCO project was not designed to fix those issues on a large scale, but Miller said it is a prototype of how localities can start to deal with some of them.
“Back then, you had people depending on desktop computers and some laptops,” Miller said. “Today, people have the technology on their hip or in their pocket.”
Expanded mission
When Northam ordered a shutdown of in-person classes in all public schools, colleges and universities, school districts in the region were already well into their own technology programs to give students some at-home access to educational resources. With students confined to home because of the pandemic, Wise, Lee and Scott counties and Norton school officials were able to provide computers to most of their students and to start online classes.
Online service access, however, hampered divisions’ ability to hold online classes. Families of students began discovering the limits of existing internet service from cable, cellular and satellite service providers. Many families found that service plan limits either slowed their internet access or made their monthly bills skyrocket.
In Wise County, as the 2020-21 school year began, school technology officials found that 25% of student households were considered not to have adequate or any internet access. In the opening weeks of school, an updated survey showed that number climbing to 40%.
The LENOWISCO/SCT downtown program became one of several stopgap measures for parents and students trying to find a broadband connection to download assignments, upload homework and watch video clips of classes.
SCT had already started in the internet service business around 2004, when the Virginia General Assembly allowed electric and telephone utilities to start competing with cable providers to offer cable TV and internet service.
SCT CEO Bill Franklin said the following 17 years saw the company develop broadband infrastructure throughout much of Scott County and into parts of Lee, Wise, Russell and Dickenson counties. That placed the company in the position to help with the downtown Wi-Fi project.
SCT had already been working on extending last-mile broadband service into electronically underserved areas of Lee County through Virginia Telecommunications Initiative grant funding, Franklin said, and the downtown wireless work was a lot smaller in scale.
“It was kind of an economic development project to help boost tourism in the towns,” said Franklin. “If towns had parades, festivals or other events, visitors would be able to have broadband access to get information and find places to eat and shop. But it turned into more of an educational mission.”
Where parents were taking their kids to restaurant and business parking lots and public libraries to pick up a broadband signal, Franklin said, the downtown project offered another option that also drew people forced to work from home.
“It’s just sad that it took the pandemic for people to realize the need for good broadband access,” Franklin said.
Localities
SCT completed the final activation of its downtown sites on Thursday with the St. Paul phase. Visitors now can receive a strong, reliable broadband connection on cell phones, laptops or tablets in the central main street areas of:
• Norton
• Wise County: Appalachia, Big Stone Gap, Wise, Coeburn, St. Paul and Pound
• Scott County: Gate City, Weber City, Nickelsville, Clinchport, Duffield and Dungannon
• Lee County: Jonesville, Pennington Gap and St. Charles
Users can detect the login points on device browsers or settings menus and log in to the network for free on a screen showing a scene from the locality and the SCT logo. The system typically will ask a user to log in again about every hour.
Norton City Manager Fred Ramey said the city and Norton City Schools expanded their part of the downtown project as the pandemic impacted in-person classes. With SCT technical help and funding from federal CARES Act grants and the United Way of Southwest Virginia, Ramey said five public parks became hotspot sites, with existing or new shelter areas for students to have solid broadband service.
“In our case, we listed it in our capital plan for years for residents and visitors,” Ramey said “We never did a hard rollout of the (LENOWISCO/SCT) project. People had found it and were glad for the service.”
Ramey and Big Stone Gap Town Manager Steve Lawson each said their town governments are looking at ways to budget expanded coverage beyond just downtown.
“We’d like to expand it to Bullitt Park, the Greenbelt and other venues around town,” Lawson said. “The United Way of Southwest Virginia helped set up a sheltered learning area at Miners Park for students. Residents and visitors love the service.”
Lawson and Ramey each said the biggest challenge for their respective localities will be adding nodes to compensate for taller buildings in the downtown areas. With pandemic emergency measures easing in recent months, the two managers agreed that the Wi-Fi project can accommodate education while focusing again on its original goal — boosting tourism and visitation.
Impact
“It was going to be a two- or three-year project and the pandemic compressed it into a year,” Franklin said.
“This has allowed towns to see what they can do in their downtown districts,” Miller said, “and the towns are looking at how they can expand beyond those areas.”
As LENOWISCO works with localities and providers like SCT to develop other broadband infrastructure, Miller said it takes him back 25 years to the planning district’s work in another infrastructure area.
“There isn’t a lot of difference between putting in water systems and putting in broadband and fiber,” Miller said. “Applying that experience to broadband infrastructure makes sense, because broadband is as vital to Southwest Virginia’s residents and businesses as is water and sewer.”