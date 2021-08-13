Think back to your classes on civics and government.
America is built on the premise of one person, one vote — created equally and endowed with unalienable rights.
It is a constitutional republic that builds from the bottom up by electing representatives, not a monarchy that rules from the top down, and not a democracy where voters decide on policy initiatives without legislative representatives as proxies.
As such, the basic building block is “we the people.”
So it becomes necessary to know an accurate count of people, so they can be organized into representative districts.
While the Senate is fixed at two seats per state regardless of population, the House of Representatives is made up of a fixed number of 435 seats allocated among the 50 states.
Every 10 years, the census determines how those seats are portioned (or reapportioned). In turn, each state is internally reapportioned to determine its representation at the state government level.
For example, Tennessee had 10 members of the U.S. House of Representatives in 1900, but only 9 in 2010. California grew from eight to 53, and New York shrank from 37 to 27 during the same time period.
Ten years ago, each congressman or woman represented about 700,000-725,000 people. That number has risen to an average of 761,000.
Each state must have at least one representative whether it has 761,000 residents or not, and it must surpass 1,000,000 to get an additional seat. Those with one seat are: Alaska, Wyoming, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont and Delaware.
Based on the results of the 2020 census, Texas will gain two seats in the House of Representatives; five states will gain one seat each (Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina and Oregon); seven states will lose one seat each (California, Illinois, Michigan, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia); and the remaining states’ number of seats will not change.
The census also determines the number of electors in the Electoral College, which ultimately determines the president.
Locally, Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger’s district will need to expand by roughly 50,000 people.
Will she get Jefferson County, whose population is about that number? Or will it be Grainger and Claiborne counties?
Or will it be some other combination? Then what happens to the neighboring congressional district and so on? These are decisions that will be made using 2020 census data.
Similarly, as Middle Tennessee continues its explosive growth, seats in the Tennessee House of Representatives and Senate will be reapportioned.
Since Northeast Tennessee is bounded by Virginia and North Carolina, the only way to go is west.
It’s like working a big puzzle, and the prevailing political party gets to make those geographic decisions that will last for 10 more years.
Will Sullivan and Hawkins become more politically linked? Or will it be portions of Johnson, Carter, Washington and Unicoi counties?
The decisions continue to trickle down to the local level as well, determining representation on county commissions and city councils, when those seats are based on district representation (some are not).
One thing’s for sure. The 2020 census data will have a profound impact on representation and federal funding for schools, roads, housing, and social programs for the next decade.
That’s why it’s so important to get it right.