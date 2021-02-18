KINGSPORT — The filing deadline for would-be candidates in the city of Kingsport’s upcoming elections has passed.
Here’s a roundup of who filed for what:
Mayor
Mayor Pat Shull has filed his petition to run for a second two-year term. Two others filed to seek the mayor’s post: Brian Woliver and Michael Lathrop.
Alderman
There are three alderman seats on the ballot in May. Those seats currently are occupied by Jennifer Adler, Betsy Moore Cooper and Colette George.
In all, 13 people picked up petitions for those races. Only nine, however, filed the paperwork to run by the deadline of noon on Thursday.
Those nine are: Sara E. Buchanan, Joe Carr, Wesley Combs, Cooper, George, Bob Harshbarger, Paul W. Montgomery, J.S. Moore and Gerald Sensabaugh.
Board of Education
The two Kingsport school board seats on the ballot are those occupied by Eric Hyche and Tim Dean.
Dean, a former BOE member, was appointed last month to fill out the remaining term of Carrie Upshaw, who died in early December after a lengthy illness.
Six filed completed petitions to run for the BOE: Tyler Brooks, Denny Darnell, Brandon Fletcher, Hyche, Jamie Jackson and Melissa B. Woods.
Aldermen and BOE candidates do not run by district in Kingsport, and city elections are not partisan.
Kingsport is the only city in Sullivan County to continue holding its municipal elections not at the same time as state or federal elections.
Election Day is May 18.
For city residents who are not already registered to vote, the deadline to do so and be eligible to vote in the election is April 19.
“In light of the fact that we will unfortunately be holding yet another election during a pandemic, all voters are encouraged to cast their ballot during early voting,” Sullivan County Administrator of Elections Jason Booher said earlier this year.
Early voting locations are the Kingsport Civic Auditorium (1550 Fort Henry Drive) and the Sullivan County Election Office in Blountvile (3258 Highway 126). Hours at both locations are: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. on April 28-30, May 3-7, May 10-13; and from 9 a.m. to noon on May 1 and May 8.