KINGSPORT — The Kingsport Area Transit Service needs help in finding Ryder the Christmas Elf.The elusive elf could be hiding on a bus, at a shelter or transit stop or he just might be hiding somewhere at the downtown transit station.There's no telling where Ryder might be. But if someone finds him, they will win a free January bus pass.Beginning Thursday and continuing throughout the month, KATS is offering a special "Find Ryder the Christmas Elf" promotion. If you find Ryder, show him to your driver or bring him to the downtown transit station, 900 E. Main St., to receive a free January bus pass.Be sure to check out the KATS' Facebook page each day to receive a clue to where Ryder might be hiding.The limit is one free bus pass per customer.For more information about KATS, visit www.kingsporttransit.org.