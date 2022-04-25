ROGERSVILLE — The Hawkins County Commission plans to discuss several resolutions concerning major issues, including the wheel tax, the committee to address COVID relief funds, water projects, a plan for parks and recreation, and an administrator for the ARPA funds at its meeting Monday.
Wheel tax
One of the resolutions the commission will be voting on pertains to the wheel tax. The resolution suggests reducing the $96 tax by $10.
According to the resolution, the tax, which was substantially raised in 2017, has brought in more than $8 million since that time.
Last month, resident Bud Williams spoke to the commission about the tax and suggested it find a way to do something for those over the age of 65.
“The citizens of Hawkins County have faithfully for the past four years contributed to the accumulation of these funds and deserve some of these rewards,” the resolution states.
If approved, the resolution will take effect on July 1.
Ad hoc committee
Last month, Chairman Rick Brewer dismissed the ad hoc committee that was appointed in March 2021 to gather information and make resolutions about how the federal COVID relief American Rescue Plan Act funds should be spent.
The committee was comprised of four members of the public and three commissioners who volunteered their time.
Commissioner Michael Herrell, who was not on the panel, submitted a resolution to reinstate the committee.
The resolution says that the citizens have an interest in how this money is spent.
Brewer said last month that he dismissed the committee because he believed it was time to stop gathering information and start making decisions. He also asked that the panel start meeting with the Budget Committee to discuss the requests.
Water projects
Another big topic that will be discussed is spending the ARPA funds and any grants available on four water projects across the county.
The resolution states that the completion of these projects will provide residents with clean drinking water.
The suggested projects would take place at Mt. Zion Road, Tipton Lane, Looney’s Gap Road and Cold Springs Road. The projects will consist of adding new pipes, gate valves and fire hydrants at each location.
The two highest priority projects, Mt. Zion Road and Tipton Lane, will replace 7,000 feet of pipe and will cost approximately $357,8000. The total estimated price for all four projects is $1,304,900.
ARPA administrator
Another resolution to be discussed at the meeting is about hiring the firm Community Development Partners to provide administrative services that assist in managing and distributing Hawkins County’s ARPA funds.
The resolution states that the county has received information from other companies as well and determined this firm to be the most qualified.
According to the contract, Community Development Partners would be providing planning services as well as file management, project management and financial management.
If the county decides to hire this company, it will cost approximately $275,000, with the most expensive task being project management, which is valued at $82,500.
Master plan
The Hawkins County Commission was awarded a Parks and Recreation Planning Grant to fund the cost of completing a 10-year master plan. It also partnered with Rogersville and Church Hill.
To form the master plan, the consultant team completed surveys and evaluated all of the parks belonging to each government body.
The plan was formed after the state decreed that to get Parks and Recreation grants, cities and counties had to lay out their plans in advance.
The plan has already been approved by both Church Hill and Rogersville.
The Hawkins County portion of the plan suggested high-priority improvements for Laurel Run Park valued at $836,908. For St. Clair Park, it suggested $126,128 worth of high-priority improvements and $355,431 worth of low-priority improvements.
Some of the high-priority improvements included more ADA access in parking lots and new playground equipment at Laurel Run Park.
Hawkins County is the only entity left that needs to approve the plan for it to be completed.