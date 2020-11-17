KINGSPORT — If the sudden change in weather from sunny skies to crunchy leaves has you missing long walks in the park, come help Kingsport Parks and Recreation make a plan for the future.
The Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department is now in the process of developing a master plan that will create both short- and long-term goals for the facilities, programs and recreational experiences available to both residents and visitors.
The department is hosting an “open house” showcase to provide an overview of the master plan draft and to receive feedback from members of the community on its various components.
The public is invited to come by and share their ideas on how to continue to make Kingsport’s recreational facilities optimal for lifelong play, recreation, health and learning.
The open house will take place on Tuesday from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the V.O. Dobbins Sr. Complex in the Douglass Room.
Due to social distancing requirements, in-person attendance will be limited.
If you’re unable to attend in person, you’re invited to join the meeting through zoom for an online presentation overviewing the plan at 4:45 pm and 5:30 p.m. via this link: bit.ly/open445.
If you want to attend the meeting in person you will be required to wear a mask and limit crowd sizes at each station within the room. A staff member will explain specific COVID-19 protocolsat the meeting and will provide attendees with a feedback flyer to be collected at the end of the meeting.
You can also submit your feedback online via a survey, which will be active for two weeks after the open house meeting. Online participants will have the ability to fill out the same feedback flyer from the Parks & Recreation Department website, www.kingsportparksandrecreation.org.