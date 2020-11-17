Jack and Katlyn Roller take a whirl on the Tri-Runner swing shortly after it was installed at Borden Park in 2018. The Kingsport Parks and Recreation Department is giving the public a chance to look at a draft copy of its master plan for the city’s parks and facilities. An open house to view the plan will take place today from 4-6:30 p.m. at the V.O. Dobbins Sr. Complex in the Douglass Room.