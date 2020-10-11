By J.H. OSBORNE
Early voting for the Nov. 3 election begins this week in Tennessee. The in-person early voting period begins Oct. 14 and concludes Oct. 29 (see local locations and hours below).
The Times News asked Sullivan County Administrator of Elections Jason Booher a few questions about what voters need or want to know about voting this time around.
Q) How should voters prepare for participating in this election?
A) “The only identification needed to vote is a photo ID issued by the state of Tennessee or federal government. I would highly recommend voters review their record using the voter lookup portal at www.scelect.org. Specifically, voters should confirm that the address listed is their current residential address. If not, they should update their address with the election office using the form found on the website prior to voting.”
Q) During early voting, a voter may cast their ballot at any of three early voting locations. What about on Election Day?
A) “Voters casting a ballot on Election Day are required by law to do so at their assigned Election Day polling location. Each voter can identify their assigned Election Day polling location through the voter lookup portal (at www.scelect.org).”
Q) Whether voting in person during the early voting period, or on Election Day, should voters expect a long wait?
A) “In 2016, the time to cast a ballot did not exceed 30 minutes. We are working diligently to maintain this standard; however, as a result of COVID-19 and safety protocols, it may take a few minutes longer. When voters see a line, they should remember it will appear longer than it actually is as a result of social distancing. Unlike Election Day, voters that show up during early voting and cannot wait can always come back at a later time or date. The election officials that are on the frontlines assisting voters are your neighbors and friends. They will be doing the best they can to exceed expectations. I would encourage all voters to thank them for their service.”
Q) Will results be available on Election Day night? Do Sullivan County election officials anticipate the counting of mailed ballots to take longer than usual?
A) “Despite an unprecedented number of mail-in ballots, we are planning to release preliminary vote totals after the polls close as always. Once again this will be thanks to the hard work of our volunteer election officials.”
Q) What are poll watchers? To be in the polling place in order to observe voting, are individuals required to have official permission to be there?
A) Only election officials, voters, and others authorized by the election office are permitted inside a polling location. All poll watchers have to be duly appointed and cannot communicate with anyone inside a polling location.
Q) Do you want to predict turnout?
A) “We are anticipating around 66-68,000 voters will cast a ballot. This is around the same number that voted in 2016, which was a record for turnout in Sullivan County.”
Q) If you request a mail ballot, can you vote in person?
A) “Voters that requested and received a by-mail ballot should vote by mail. Voters that have been mailed a ballot and appear in-person to vote are required to cast a provisional ballot, a somewhat lengthy process. As a result, it should only be chosen out of necessity.”
Q) When is it too late for a voter to change/update their address?
A) “Voters can continue to update their address through the final day of early voting.”
Q) The ballot is relatively short. But it is, of course, different depending on a voter’s district for certain races. There’s also something extra this time for some voters: a referendum for liquor by the drink in non-city portions of Sullivan County, and a referendum to allow package stores in Bluff City. Will all county residents see these questions on their ballot?
A) “Who can and who cannot vote in the referendums is listed in our website’s FAQ (frequently asked questions) section. Voters who live inside the city limits of Bristol, Kingsport, and Johnson City are ineligible to vote in the consumption on premises referendum. Only voters who live in the city limits of Bluff City may vote in the Bluff City retail package store referendum. A mailing address does not determine city residence.”
If you live in Bristol, Tennessee, don’t expect to see a question on your ballot about allowing a casino. That’s on the Virginia side.
The deadline to register has passed in Tennessee. The deadline to request an absentee-by-mail ballot is Oct. 27. Be mindful, however, that the ballot will be mailed to you, and must be mailed back (no taking it in yourself) and arrive at your county election commission no later than close of polls on Election Day.
And the Washington County Election Commission has this warning on its website (www.wcecoffice.com): “The US Postal Service has informed the Washington County Election Commission that they can no longer postmark ballots in the office. ALL mail, including by-mail ballots, will go through normal channels to reach the Election Commission Office.”
Early voting locations for Sullivan County voters:
• Sullivan County Election Commission Office, 3258 Highway 126, Suite 103, Blountville.
• Civic Auditorium, 1550 Fort Henry Drive, Kingsport.
• Slater Community Center, 325 McDowell St., Bristol.
Hours at all three Sullivan County early voting locations are: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 14-16, 19-23, and 26-29; and 9 a.m. to noon on Oct. 17 and Oct. 24.
Early voting locations, and hours, for Hawkins County voters:
• Church Hill Rescue Squad, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, and 9 am. to noon on Saturdays. On the last day of early voting, Oct. 29, hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.
• Rogersville Courthouse, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays. On the last day of early voting, Oct. 29, hours are 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
The Hawkins County Election Commission’s website is https://www.hawkinscountytn.gov/election_commission.html.
Early voting locations for Washington County voters:
• The former ACE Hardware, 220 N. 2nd Ave., Jonesborough.
• Princeton Arts Center, 2516 E. Oakland Ave., Johnson City.
• Johnson City Fire Station 8, 106 Gray Commons Circle, Gray.
Hours at all Washington County early voting locations are: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays; and 9 a.m. to noon on Saturdays.