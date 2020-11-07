KINGSPORT — The oldest fire station in the city is definitely showing its age.
Built in 1942, Fire Station No. 2 (located on Crescent Drive) has a number of limitations, from the small size of the truck bays, to a lack of separate quarters for men and women, to issues deal- ing with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Times have changed when it comes to the firefighting industry, and the building just isn’t what it needs to be.
That’s why city and fire officials are exploring what to do with the facility.
Options currently on the table include renovating it to meet the needs of the Kingsport Fire Depart- ment, demolishing it and building a state-of-the-art facility, and leaving the structure intact and constructing a new station in the same general area of town.
The three options were discussed at a recent Board of Mayor and Aldermen work session.
FIRE FACILITIES PLAN
The issue regarding the physical condition of Fire Station No. 2 came out of a Fire Facilities Plan conducted in 2016. The capital improvement plan for the KFD outlines and prioritizes projects and purchases over a 10-year period.
Overall, it’s a $4.4 million plan that to date has accomplished a number of things: repairing the heaving balcony at Fire Station No. 2, repairing roofs at three stations, installing emergency telephone lines at all stations and purchasing much-needed cardiac monitors.
Now city and fire officials are looking at next year’s priorities. Atop the list is Fire Station No. 2. Other items include building classroom space at the KFD’s training grounds off Wilcox Drive and taking a harder look at Fire Station No. 4, which was built in 1965 and is starting to show its age, said Chief Scott Boyd.
THE FUTURE OF STATION 2
When fire trucks are inside a station and running, there’s a hose that attaches to the vehicle and lets the exhaust blow out of the building. At Fire Station No. 2, 100% of that exhaust is not being captured. Plus, the firefighters sleep directly above the bays.
Boyd said this is just one of the issues with that building. There are ADA problems, a lack of female quarters, and half of the vehicles — including a ladder truck — won’t fit inside the station.
According to information provided to the BMA, the estimated cost to renovate Fire Station No. 2 is $880,000. The cost to build a new station has not been determined, but for reference, Kingsport spent $1.7 million on the Rock Springs station in 2010 and $2.5 million on the New Beason Well Road station in 2012.
Another thing city and fire officials are keeping in mind when considering the future of Fire Station No. 2 is the historical aspect of the building.
“It’s an older building and is ingrained in the fabric of the neighborhood. People have grown up with that station,” Boyd said. “For a lot of folks, that’s where they went for tours and public education. It’s right in the middle of the Fourth of July parade and Fun Fest. It’s part of that community.”
City Manager Chris McCartt said the next step in the process is to determine whether Kingsport should renovate, rebuild or build new on a different site. More information will be provided to the city and the BMA in the coming months, and a decision will likely be made next spring, McCartt said.