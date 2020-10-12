KINGSPORT — Who will be the first woman to be elected to hold Northeast Tennessee’s 1st Congressional District seat?
Voters will be choosing between Republican Diana Harshbarger and Democrat Blair Walsingham, although independent candidate Steve Holder is also on the ballot in the Nov. 3 general election.
Walsingham, a Hawkins County small business owner and Air Force veteran, supports universal access to health care, paid family and sick leave, controlling prescription drug prices, safe and sustainable energy production, the 2nd Amendment, legalized marijuana and high speed internet in rural areas.
“Job opportunity now is very important for many people,” Walsingham told the Kingsport Kiwanis Club. “Nothing is more important than protecting America and preserving our freedoms. I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but farmers are five times more likely to commit suicide.”
Harshbarger, a Kingsport pharmacist, supports President Trump, fixing health care, protecting the 2nd Amendment, backing economic development and is anti-abortion.
“Washington needs a dose of the right medicine,” Harshbarger said in her remarks to the Kingsport Kiwanis Club. “The reason I’m running is because our nation is at a tipping point. You can see it on TV. You can read about in the newspapers. I think this is the most important election in our lifetime. It’s possible to take our country back.”
Walsingham also supports a “Freedom Dividend” of giving $1,000 per month to each adult citizen that would put $6.9 billion into the district’s economy. It also would have a more than $2 trillion estimated impact on the national debt.
Harshbarger rejected that idea, noting that the national debt is one of the biggest threats to national security.
Walsingham noted Harshbarger did not participate in any debates.
“It’s an important part of democracy,” Walsingham said. “We have to have these conversations. If you can’t do it in the 1st District, how are you going to do it in Congress?”
Harshbarger responded that Walsingham has never personally asked her to debate.
“She has disparaged law enforcement,” Harshbarger said of Walsingham. “If you take the side of the radicals and want to do away with the police and give criminals access, I’m not going to give her a platform.”
The current officeholder, GOP U.S. Rep. Phil Roe, is retiring. A Democrat hasn’t held the 1st Congressional District seat since the 19th century.
Early voting begins Oct. 14.