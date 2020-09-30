As we near the end of the 2020 census timeline, it makes me stop and wonder what does the census mean? Why do I need to complete it?
So far, we have roughly 75% completion in Kingsport/Sullivan County. While it is our obligation to complete it, for each person not counted, that means a loss of $1,100 per year to our area. In case you are wondering, no, we cannot guesstimate the remaining people.
Let’s look at a few interesting facts. Did you know the census has been done every 10 years since 1790? That is a lot of data to show how the U.S. has changed in 230 years.
Individual census records are held confidential for 72 years. However, you can request a certificate from past censuses that can be used as proof to establish your age, residence or relationship. This is information that could help you qualify for a pension, establish citizenship or obtain an inheritance. It would be tough to get this information or any family history if you have not completed the census. This also means if you are undocumented or hiding for some reason, your census record cannot be used in a nefarious way.
ESSENTIAL TO GOVERNMENT WORKING
The census is essential for having the government work for you. The numbers are used to help determine the distribution of hundreds of billions of dollars in federal and state funds. This money goes to hospitals, highways, emergency systems and my passion: schools. The number of people in our area dictates how many representatives we have to represent us on critical needs.
Think of the census as an insurance policy: in case of a natural disaster, such as flooding or tornadoes or any other unexpected event in 2020, it will tell rescuers how many people might need help. The census can also help predict the spread of disease through a community and identify the numbers of high-risk populations, such as children or elderly. Without an accurate head count, we could be in jeopardy in a time of need.
It is easy to point fingers and find fault in local government when there are potholes in our roads, poor traffic flow, cracked sidewalks, too many elderly people living alone without care, crowded schools or schools in disrepair, or overcrowded jails, etc. However, did you know you could actually make a difference in all of these by completing the census? The census numbers can help our communities work out public improvement strategies and lay out future plans.
HELP FOR BUSINESSES
Want more businesses in town? Have a favorite restaurant you would like to see in the area? Businesses use the census data to check demographics, financial risk, identify potential markets, and to meet needs of individuals in the community.
As we hit the final few days of the census window, I think of the $1,100 per person/per year that makes all of this possible. I see a strong community meeting the needs of the citizens. I see government working for us in a positive way.
So what does the census mean to you?