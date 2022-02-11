Due to the unexpected length of a trailer, W. Center Street will be closed from Clinchfield Street to Lynn Garden Drive from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. today to allow for the delivery of large equipment to the Domtar property, city officials said.
In addition, the intersection at W. Center Street and Roller Street will also be closed during this time.
Detour signs will be in place for the closure. Motorists are asked to use caution when traveling near this area and use alternative routes to reach their destination, a press release said.