KINGSPORT — Even though we’re living in the Information Age, sometimes finding the latest and most accurate information can be a struggle.
That’s why the City of Kingsport has collected all of its top information resources on one webpage — www.kingsporttn.gov/info.
Here, you can find answers to questions about city programs, activities, services and initiatives, along with the city’s top five resources to keep residents and visitors up to date with what’s going on in the Model City.
Below are the city’s top five resources for information about Kingsport, all of which are linked on the webpage.
• Kingsporttn.gov — This is the main website for the city of Kingsport and the first stop when searching for information about services and facilities, everything from paying utility bills and property taxes, applying for a building permit, locating a park or playground and determining when your garbage will be collected.
• Kingsport Alerts Facebook Page — This social media page provides the latest news and updates on special events, construction projects, traffic alerts, road closures and when city offices and facilities will be closed.
• ConnectKingsport app — With this easy-to-use app, residents can quickly report any non-emergency issue in town, from potholes to burned-out streetlights to roadside litter to missed garbage collection.
Download the app from your phone’s app store and enable push notifications for timely updates.
• BMA Highlights Newsletter — The best way to know what the Board of Mayor and Aldermen votes on every month is to sign up for the BMA Highlights Newsletter. Simply go to www.kingsporttn.gov, and at the bottom of the page enter your email address. Following each BMA meeting, you’ll receive an email newsletter containing the meeting highlights, vote tallies, project updates and more.
• This is Kingsport — This website is chock full of information about events and activities taking place in Kingsport. The site includes a community calendar, downtown updates, links to shopping and dining establishments and the “Stories to Tell” blog. You can also sign up for free email or text updates.
The webpage also includes links to information about topics such as economic development and business, housing, emergency preparedness and volunteer opportunities.