WEBER CITY — The Weber City Volunteer Fire Department is one step closer to moving into a new home.
Chief Bruce Cross announced Saturday afternoon that the organization recently bought the old Food City building and will convert it into a new fire station. Cross said the plans mark a major step forward for the department, but there is still a long renovation process ahead.
“This is a chance for this county to have a protocol of a future fire station that should be at every fire station,” Cross said.
A long time coming
Cross said the fire department’s current facility has caused problems for the crew in recent years. The station is located in a residential area on top of a steep hill, making it nearly impossible to operate in inclement weather. The station also has only one bathroom for males and females, not enough space to store all the firetrucks inside, and no area to quarantine after COVID-19 exposures.
Hoping to remedy those issues, Cross began the hunt for a new fire station three years ago. Several options were being considered at the time, from buying an existing property to building a new facility from the ground up. Cross said the fire department bought a property across from Price Less Foods two years ago, but because it’s not located inside Weber City’s town limits, the fire station couldn’t move forward in that spot.
All along, the idea of the old Food City building was in the back of Cross’ mind, but he didn’t think it would be a possibility due to the cost. That is, until the property owner asked Cross to make an offer.
“That kind of lit that candle back up again, because I had kind of put that candle out and said that’s not going to happen because of sheer money,” Cross said.
“She called and she lit that candle, and I said, ‘OK, let’s give this a shot and see what happens.’ It happened.”
Cross said the owner accepted an offer of $600,000, which was $208,000 under its appraised value. The owner also agreed to finance the property for the fire department, until it can secure enough grants and donations to cover the cost.
The future space
Cross said the station itself will be a multi-use facility for firefighters and the community. One section of the building will include storage for firetrucks and gear; bathrooms and decontamination areas for firefighters; and a weight room; while the other space will include a commercial kitchen; space for community events, training or sheltering; and quarantining bunks for firefighters and anyone in the community who needs them.
The building will also include a retail area to sell fire-related equipment, such as smoke alarms. A clothes closet will be available for house fire victims, and there will be space to store a water rescue boat to be shared with the Gate City Volunteer Fire Department, Cross said.
One of Cross’ main goals for the facility is to offer educational programs for children. He hopes to have a small museum in the building’s entryway and install an electronic billboard on the front of the building to broadcast fire education.
“This station should have the capacity and the potential to do anything for this community and this town for the next 40, 50 years,” Cross said.
Raising money
Cross said the cost for the project will be between $1.2-1.5 million, including the purchase price and renovations. The department will soon distribute fundraising letters in the community and hold fundraising events, including fish fries and Saturday morning flea markets and farmers markets.
“We’re just really trying to get the community involved,” Cross said. “Help us help you and protect you.”
Once the new station is operational in two to three years, Cross said he hopes the fire department can raise enough additional funds to buy new firetrucks and employ some paid firefighters.
“We’re all volunteers,” Cross said. “The day is coming that you’re not going to get the young people to do that for free. It has to be in you to want to do that for free, and a lot of people this day and time don’t do anything for free.”