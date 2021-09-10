BRISTOL, Tenn. — Many will remember the heroes from 9/11 on the 20th anniversary coming up this Saturday. But those at the Tri-Cities 9/11 Stair Climb will honor the heroes who climbed thousands of steps in full gear by doing just that.
The Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb will be held at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, Sept. 11. In honor of the heroes who lost their lives that day, each participant will climb a section of the grandstand for a total of 110 stories, representing the number of floors in the Twin Towers. Participants will also receive and wear a photo ID of one of the fallen heroes from Sept. 11, 2001.
“The Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb is an opportunity for anyone in the community to demonstrate respect and admiration for these courageous individuals who gave their lives trying to save others,” one of the event organizers, Andrew Catron, said. “It’s also a way to show their loved ones that we will never forget.”
The event’s proceeds will benefit the Fire Department of the City of New York Counseling Services Unit and the programs provided by the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to support U.S. fallen firefighters. The event is also in honor of Captain/Paramedic Fred McGrew, a Tri-Cities 9/11 Climb Committee member who recently passed away. Each climber will also carry a tag in his honor.
said Jerry Caldwell, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Bristol Motor Speedway. "We are proud to do our part to help pay tribute and remember all of the men and women who selflessly gave their lives while trying to save others at the World Trade Center on that fateful September day in 2001."
Check-in is between 7 and 9 a.m. at the north entrance. Opening ceremonies start at 9 a.m. The speedway is located at 151 Speedway Boulevard, Bristol, Tennessee. For more information about the Tri-Cities 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, go to https://nfff.akaraisin.com/tricities
Other memorial events will be held throughout the Tri-Cities on Saturday:
• The 9/11 20th Anniversary Fundraiser “For the Heroes” will be held at the Huff Farm at 125 Goshen Valley Road in Church Hill. The event will include helicopter and river boat rides for a fee from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and performances from Southern Rebellion with special guest Wyldeheart starting at 6 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to bring chairs. Tickets are $28 and are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/for-the-heroes-911-20th-anniversary-fundraiser-tickets-162490735163.
• Thunder Valley Tavern will host a 9/11 Call to Arms Ride on Saturday at 10 a.m. with a meet and greet set for 6 p.m. Friday. Registration for the ride will be held on Saturday from 8:45 to 9:45 a.m. with a ride and safety following signups. Cost is $20 per bike. The ride will go through Southwest Virginia and back to Bristol, Tennessee. There will also be an after-ride party with door prizes at Thunder Valley Tavern at 4 p.m. on Saturday. Thunder Valley Tavern is located at 215 N. Raceway Villa Dr., Bristol, Tennessee.
• A 9/11 Remembrance and Candle Lighting Ceremony will be held on the lawn of the Greene County Courthouse at 8 p.m. on Saturday. The event will include a prayer from Danny Ricker, an emergency response chaplain, a presentation of colors from the Greene County Honor Guard and words from various local leaders and more. For more information, call the Greene County Partnership at (423) 638-4111.
• The Army ROTC program at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise will hold its hiking event up to Flag Rock in Norton to replace the landmark’s renowned flag. A reception at the Norton Expo Center will follow at 10:15 a.m. honoring police, firefighters and other individuals who served on 9/11 and beyond. During the UVA Wise and East Tennessee State football game on Saturday, the UVA Wise Army ROTC program will present a video compilation honoring armed forces and first responders. The video will highlight student, employee and alumni service members with their names, branches, time served and more.