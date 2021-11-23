KINGSPORT — Nick’s Family Restaurant is used to serving the Kingsport community. But come Wednesday, the local business will give back by way of a Thanksgiving Dinner for anyone in need.
“The community has supported this restaurant since 1938,” Nick’s co-owner Victoria Harville said. “We wouldn’t be in business if the community didn’t support us. We feel blessed that they have supported us when, especially through COVID, so many businesses have been forced to close. We just want to be able to give back to the community as much as we can.”
Harville and her husband, Jaron, opted to offer the free Thanksgiving dinner to hungry community members after learning about Nick’s history of supporting the community over the past 83 years.
“When we bought the place three years ago we started to hear stories about all the ways Nick would give back to the community,” Harville said. “Clarence Hobbs owned it for 30 years after that, and we have just heard all these wonderful stories of how they gave back. We see the need every day, and we were trying to think of something to do this season.”
The no-questions-asked dinner will include classic Thanksgiving foods like ham, turkey and stuffing. Harville said the restaurant aims to feed up to about 400 people on Wednesday, the day before Thanksgiving. She also said they aim to offer the meal each year going forward.
“We know a lot of food banks do a Thanksgiving meal the day of. This way they could possibly get two meals. And we hope to make it an annual event.”
More than anything, Harville said, the event serves as an opportunity for the restaurant and its employees to show appreciation for the Kingsport community around the holidays.
“When we mentioned the idea to the employees, they were really excited about it,” Harville said. “So many of them have volunteered their time for the event. I think it’s also important to them to give back.
“We just want to let the community know that we support them and are willing to give back.”
Nick’s will offer the Thanksgiving meal Wednesday from 4 to 8 p.m. The restaurant will close that day at 3 p.m. Nick’s will be closed on Thanksgiving and will be open on Friday. For more information, call (423) 247-8601.