The publisher of the York (Pennsylvania) Daily Record had a small, portable color TV dialed into “The Today Show” the morning of Sept. 11, 2001. We watched smoke rising from the North Tower of the World Trade Center shortly after the first plane hit.
Then, at 9:02 a.m., the second jetliner sliced into the South Tower. Instantly, we knew the country was under attack.
I ran into the newsroom and directed a reporter to head toward Three Mile Island nuclear power plant, which is in the Daily Record’s coverage area. TMI made headlines in March 1979 for a near meltdown and was frequently mentioned as a viable target for terrorists.
The reporter left without hesitation. The newsroom jumped into action to gather information, to find local connections. Reporters and editors were called in early.
Like many of you, I vividly remember the chaos of that morning.
This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. To commemorate the anniversary, the Times News is putting together a special video project.
We are inviting readers to share their memories on-camera. This will be a unique opportunity to remember how the events of 9/11 hit home in and around Kingsport and to document individual experiences in a meaningful way.
Summer intern Audrey Shuppert is shepherding through the project. Shuppert, a 2020 Dobyns-Bennett High School graduate, is studying broadcast journalism and documentary at Chapman University in California.
We look to hear from as many as residents as possible. This video will be available for generations. People living 50, 75 or 80 years from now — on the 100th anniversary — will hear remembrances best told in your own words.
Contact Shuppert at ashuppert@timesnews.net to make an appointment to shoot video at the Times News, 701 Lynn Garden Drive.
The looming 9/11 anniversary brings to mind another memory — one of people standing in long lines to donate blood.
Blood continues to be a much-needed commodity. For this reason, the Times News will co-host a blood drive with Marsh Regional Blood Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, at our offices at 701 Lynn Garden Drive.
While you are here giving blood, how about recording your 9/11 remembrances?
Give blood. Record your video. All one in stop.
Marsh will provide donors with a T-shirt. The Times News hopes to have a food truck or two on campus as well.
Finally, newsroom staff members will compile a special report to commemorate the 20th anniversary. We are looking for story tips and leads.
Perhaps you are new to Kingsport, and you have a story to tell. Do you have a connection to the events of Sept. 11, 2001? Contact us at news@timesnews.net