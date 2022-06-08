KINGSPORT — Billing for water meters should be fixed for Kingsport water customers within months, according to a city official.
“By August, we should be back on track with monthly billing,” said Ryan McReynolds, deputy city manager.
The city has battled billing issues for more than a year after batteries in several water meters started failing.
That led to the city trying several methods in order to get bills out to customers, but none of those solved the issue of inconsistent billing and delays.
McReynolds said Tuesday during the Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting that over the next two months residents will receive bills for a three-month period.
“If a family was expecting to pay $50 for three months, they will pay $75 for two months. That’s just an example,” McReynolds said.
He said the months covered for the two-month cycle will be May, June and July. That will allow city employees to catch up and have exact billing charges by August, he said.
He said customers would not be paying more. It will just be split differently.
“You will be paying the same,” he said.
The issue with the water meters started in 2009 when Kingsport switched all water meters to remote meters that could be read by passing cars with transmitters. However, the battery life of the transmitters on the meters did not last as long as expected.
That led to the city replacing almost 16,000 water meters, or about half of the city’s water meters, McReynolds said.
“We saw a trend of failing meters,” McReynolds said.
New water meters allow for the transmission of bills to be taken by a transmitter located on Bays Mountain and relayed back to Kingsport City Hall.
McReynolds admitted the city was not prepared for the magnitude of how many water meters started failing.
The city also got hit with supply chain issues and could not get the new water meters on time.
At the outset, the city tried estimating water bills on usage, but that became problematic, McReynolds said.
The city then tried using a system of a minimum charge one month and actual charge the next month, but that led to too much fluctuation.
McReynolds promised those issues would be fixed soon.
“People appreciate a consistency in their bills,” he said. “No doubt about it. We have had an inconsistency.”