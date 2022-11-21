WISE — The Wise County Public Service Authority is telling customers in the area around Lonesome Pine Airport to boil their water after a line break Monday.
The cause of the line break, which happened around 5 a.m. Monday and affected approximately 1,200 customers, has not been determined, said PSA Executive Director Cody McElroy.
“We aren’t completely sure on the cause, but given the lower temps at night it could be as simple as the ground shifting some,” McElroy said. PSA crews fixed the break by 11 a.m.
Some customers saw a total loss of water pressure, McElroy said, while others experienced low pressure.
According to the PSA website, customers in the following communities and areas are under a boil advisory: Fairgrounds; Duncan Gap; Redwine; Hurricane; Strawberry Mountain areas including: Fairgrounds Road, Duncan Gap Road, Hurricane Road, Strawberry Mountain Road, Gilliam School Road, Redwine Road, Turkey Branch, Green Hollow Road, Hiram Hollow Road, Hickory Gap/Birchfield and surrounding areas.
While pressure has been restored to the service area, McElroy said affected customers should comply with the boil warning. Before drinking tap water, bring it to a rolling boil for at least one minute and let it cool before drinking.
With many households gearing up for Thanksgiving preparations, McElroy said the PSA is working with local environmental testing labs to get the necessary two system tests 24 hours apart for the state Department of Environmental Quality’s Office of Drinking Water to lift the boil advisory.
“I would anticipate no sooner than Wednesday, but it could be longer depending on the timing of samples,” McElroy added.