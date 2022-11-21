Local news logo

WISE — The Wise County Public Service Authority is telling customers in the area around Lonesome Pine Airport to boil their water after a line break Monday.

The cause of the line break, which happened around 5 a.m. Monday and affected approximately 1,200 customers, has not been determined, said PSA Executive Director Cody McElroy.

