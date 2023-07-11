KINGSPORT — Billing issues have been stabilized, and almost three-quarters of water meters have been replaced throughout the Model City, city officials said.
Ryan McReynolds, deputy director for the city of Kingsport, said the goal was to stabilize the water bills, which had seen problems for several years. He said they met their goal to keep billing consistent last August.
“Our goal was ... we would be in a steady state come August (2022),” McReynolds said. “We’ve been in that since.”
He said customer service is even stepping up more by using better technology, and within a year, the city hopes to unveil a portal system for its water and sewer customers that will allow them to not only pay bills online but have an account to review past bills.
“It will help manage our customer service interaction,” he said.
Problems started in 2009 for the city’s meters when Kingsport switched all water meters to remote units that could be read by passing cars using transmitters. However, the battery life of the transmitters was not as long as expected.
The city then started replacing the meters in December 2020.
At the outset, the city tried estimating customers’ water usage, but that became problematic. The city then tried using a system with a minimum charge one month and an actual charge the next month, but that led to too much fluctuation.
The city also got hit with supply chain issues and could not get the new meters on time.
The new devices allow customers’ usage data to be sent to a transmitter located on Bays Mountain and relayed back to City Hall.
City officials said Tuesday that 27,000 of the city’s 37,000 water meters have been replaced. There are still some issues with relaying data back to Bays Mountain due to the geography of the area, McReynolds said.
He said the city is looking at placing more transmitters across the city to help combat the problem.
In the meantime, the city is still sending workers out to do drive-by readings, and that has not affected the water bills, McReynolds said.
While the city continues to make sure that water billing is stable, the Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency conducts an assistance program for low-income families to help pay utility bills.
So far, the program has assisted more than 800 people and spent more than $365,000 in federal money in assistance.
Those who qualify can receive $250 or more in assistance.