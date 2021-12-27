KINGSPORT — Polly Jessen has spent countless hours sitting in the hospital with community members after an overdose or another drug-related episode. For most, it would be an unusually difficult moment. But for Jessen, this is where she gets to work.
“That initial contact is so important,” Jessen said. “I would go in person and sit down and just talk to them. I’d let them know who I was and what I could do for them, let them know about different resources that are available. It was scary, but our mission was clear and I was focused on helping people find detox and recovery, which allowed me to put my own fears aside.”
Jessen served as one of the first recovery navigators in Tennessee for three years. Recovery navigators are people in long-term recovery who meet with hospital patients who have experienced an overdose or withdrawals or have a substance-use disorder to offer treatment and resources. Jessen is now the staff development coordinator at Frontier Health Turning Point in Johnson City
But her story didn’t start there.
Jessen was born and raised in Kingsport. By the time she was in high school, she was a nationally ranked junior golfer with scholarship opportunities. But when her mother passed away from cancer when Jessen was a teenager, life changed.
“I’m not sure anyone’s emotionally prepared for that, but as a high schooler going through everything I was, I just gave up on everything,” Jessen recalled. “I remember the day I was cleaning out her stuff and her bathroom, and I came across all the medicines she didn’t take. They were all some really high-powered opioids. I was like ‘Huh, I wonder what this will do.’ I took a couple and God, I felt better. That was it.”
Jessen eventually lost her scholarship. Alcohol abuse, drunk driving charges and jail time followed, along with multiple suicide attempts and two overdoses throughout the years.
“I never really had the desire to get better at the time,” Jessen said. “It wasn’t until I saw other people doing it. That first time I went to treatment in 2006 kept me from doing a lot of jail time, but it also saved my life with recovery. That was the first time I could see what that looked like and actually have hope for my future.
“I had a few different spiritual experiences in early recovery because I had opened my mind to the fact that I was worth getting better. I was worthy. I think a lot of us come into this with some really low self-esteem and trauma.”
The obstacles Jessen has overcome is part of her life’s story, but it’s also part of her arsenal used to bring others to recovery.
“When I go into the ER, I look like them,” Jessen said. “I’m covered in tattoos. That was part of my thing. I can go into places and get people to listen that other people can’t. I can use that as an advantage and make people feel comfortable There’s not a face of recovery. It looks a lot of different ways.”
Over 46% of patients served through the Tennessee recovery navigators program experienced some sort of victimization such as past sexual abuse or domestic violence, according to the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. Part of a recovery navigator’s job is to help each individual identify any trauma and build a recovery plan from there.
“It just blew my mind how many people had reported childhood sexual abuse,” Jessen said. “It’s almost normalized. The first question for the people I met with was, ‘Have you ever experienced any type of trauma leading up to your addiction?’ They would usually say, ‘No, no trauma.’ Then I would say, ‘For example, have you experienced this, this or this?’ And usually it was, ‘Yeah I did that’ or ‘Well, yeah, that happened.’ They didn’t even identify it as trauma. It was just normal (to them).”
Mental illness can also play a part in substance abuse.
“It’s kind of like the chicken or the egg sometimes,” Jessen said. “We’re not sure which came first, but now we have to treat them both.”
The drug epidemic in the country and the region has only increased. The United States saw the most overdose deaths in its history with over 100,000 between April 2020 and April 2021, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Locally, according to the Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services, the eight-county Northeast Tennessee region has seen 174 overdoses over the past year — with an average of 14 a month.
“I’m at the point that it’s harm reduction,” Jessen said. “This many people dying in our region — I mean, if it was this many car accidents or this many whatever else, we would say, ‘Wow, every other day? We’ve got to do something about this.’ ”
The overdose increase has upped harm-reduction efforts from Frontier Health and other local organizations. Jessen and other employees and volunteers often participate in Narcan outreach events where the life-saving overdose reversal drug kits are given out to the community.
Jessen has seen it make a difference.
Last year at one of the Narcan events, an elderly woman with a young boy in the backseat asked what the group was handing out. Jessen explained the kits and the woman said she wanted one for her granddaughter who was possibly using drugs.
“About three days later, I was doing an assessment on a 20-year-old girl, “Jessen said. “She told me, ‘I overdosed for the first time this weekend. And would you believe my grandma had Narcan? Would you believe she said people were out on the side of the road just giving it out?’ I realized that was that girl’s grandma. If she had not pulled over to get that, then who knows?
“I know we’re making an impact. I know we are. The overdoses are going up, but the success stories are, too. We just need more of everything to help overtake that.”
Part of what is needed to combat the drug epidemic, Jessen said, is education and awareness throughout the community.
“I think that we need to meet people where they are and go from there,” Jessen said, “just individualize that person’s treatment, which is something we really try to do. There’s not a one-size-fits-all for everybody in recovery. The more we talk about it, the more people that don’t know may be willing to listen.”
This summer Jessen will celebrate 10 years of sobriety. Next year she and a state representative also plan to present Tennessee’s Recovery Navigator program at the National RX Summit in Atlanta, the biggest opioid conference in the country.
She will also continue her work with Frontier Health’s Turning Point facility that offers 24/7 crisis stabilization units for adults and children as well as a soon-to-be expanded crisis triage unit that will allow certified peer recovery specialists to answer the suicide hotline.
“These are people who have been on the edge of the bridge talking to someone else who was currently on the edge of the bridge,” Jessen said. “They know what to say. And they know how to say it and how to convey that emotion through the phone. You just can’t do that unless it’s legit. You cannot fake that type of compassion. I’m really, really excited to get that program going.”
Looking ahead, Jessen is working to continue her own sobriety and use it to help others, while also spreading a message of hope.
“What a wonderful gift I have to help people who are truly in crisis,” Jessen said. “It really puts in perspective the issues in my life. All my problems today were goals years ago. My wife and I just bought a house last year during the pandemic. It’s amazing, stuff like that.
“No one grows up and thinks, ‘I can’t wait to be a drug addict.’ Recovery is possible. We get better. We can be successful.”
For more information on the recovery navigator program, go to www.tn.gov/recoverynavigators or email jessica.ivey@tn.gov.